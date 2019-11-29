MURRAY — When interviewed by the Ledger & Times earlier this week about the third annual Turkey Trot 5K in Murray, coordinator Susan Davis had registered 137 runners at that time.
She was expecting more. She had a lot more by the time Thursday morning’s event left the starting line.
“I’m thrilled to death,” Davis said of the event hosted by the Murray Business Lions Club that will go down as easily the most successful in its short history when it comes to participation numbers. A total of 221 runners from 15 states chose to start Thanksgiving Day in the field of competition, or just in the name of getting a little exercise before devouring feasts on Thursday.
“We had 191 signed up yesterday, so we knew this was going to do well,” David said. “I’m not really surprised about it, but our biggest thing is that we hope it continues to grow and grow like this and continues making lots of money for this community.”
Davis said that after expenses, the race would generate about $3,000 for community projects the Lions Club will eventually undertake.
As for Thursday’s event, as had been the case the previous two times, there was probably more intrigue with how the runners came dressed for the occasion than who finished first, second or third. Simply, every conceivable Thanksgiving-themed costume seemed to be on display, literally from head (a wide variety of turkey-themed hats) to toe (turkey feet).
Many came as groups, such as daughter and mother Faith and Christine Conway of Murray (both pilgrims) and their friends Ava Lewis (a self-made turkey costume) and her mother, Jennifer, both of Murray, with Jennifer perhaps looking a bit out of place. While the other three went back to the days of the pilgrims and the Indians with their looks, Jennifer came dressed as a can of cranberry sauce, which the 1800s crowd did not have the luxury of using.
“Well, they should have,” Jennifer said. “It’s a modern version.
“Why not (dress like a can of cranberries)? Love me or hate me, right? I made it last night and I love (how so many were in costume). It’s a great tradition.”
Because of the bulky nature of her costume, Jennifer chose to discard it before hitting the streets for her morning run. That was not the case with Christine.
“I had to wear something I could run in,” she said, answering the question of why she dressed as a pilgrim.
“I ended up cutting this out of material from (a local business). It was just the easiest thing to make.”
Turkeys seemed to be inspiration for the bulk of the costumes, with pilgrims and Indians a close second and third. Not surprisingly, Thursday’s Turkey Day event included a costume contest.
Ki Redmon, 13, of Murray, won the first-place trophy that was determined in rather non-scientific fashion — the amount of noise generated by the crowd. He edged out — what else? — two competitors both dressed as turkeys as well.
“My mom said it would be a fun idea,” Redmon said of his outfit, which essentially was designed to look like he was the jockey on a giant turkey. “I’m happy (about winning). But I’m going to take it off (before the race).”
Davis said earlier in the week that the main objective of this race is to give participants the chance to burn some calories and increase metabolism before diving into giant meals for which Thanksgiving is so well-known. That is why Tiffany Eye and her family decided to come to Thursday’s race, with six members competing.
“We live in Murray now, by way of Missouri,” Eye said of herself and her husband, Jeff, and their two children. “But we’ve got others here from Branson and Kansas City this weekend, and we used to do a lot of races in Kansas City before we came here four years ago. So we’ve decided to start up a tradition here this year.
“Jeff is at home today. He’s handling the cooking.”
Other contests in relation to Thursday’s race included the tallest runner, shortest runner and runner who came from the farthest location to run. In addition, drawings resulted in 50 of the runners leaving the event with pies to be enjoyed with their respective feasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.