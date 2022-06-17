MURRAY – Only 13 days into the month, Tennessee Valley Authority customers set a new record for electricity consumption in June. The previous record for the month of June was set in 2012 at 31,098 megawatts. The new record was set at 5 p.m. local time Monday, as TVA supplied 31,311 megawatts of electricity to customers regionwide. With temperatures expected to skyrocket again next week, it is possible that record-breaking energy demands across TVA’s seven-state service area will continue.
Scott Brooks with TVA’s public relations office said a request was issued on Monday to all 153 local power companies on its grid for people to help the service provider conserve energy due to the high temperatures. There are also concerns about next week when temperatures across TVA’s service area are expected to be above 90 degrees nearly every day.
“Recognizing that we were likely going to break some record peak demands for June, (we asked) people to, basically, help themselves by helping us conserve energy because the higher the demand, the more it costs us to produce the power,” Brooks explained. “The only practical impact that we would expect is that, again, the warmer it gets, the more people use energy, and that’s reflected in our bills. We’re certainly in a position to be able to meet the demand. We don’t have issues like other parts of the country with reliability.”
Unlike other areas of the country, Brooks said that customers should rest assured that they will not be subject to rolling brownouts or other drastic measures to reduce demand on the grid. “That is not something that TVA has had to do previously and not something we would expect to have to do in this case,” he said. “Our reliability is what we call 99.999% for the last 20 years. (We have) one of the best reliability records in the industry.”
Energy consumption peaks like clockwork in the summer and winter, but TVA plans ahead for those peak times all year long. One way they ensure a reliable energy supply through diversifying its energy sources. TVA uses power generated by nuclear plants, natural gas and coal plants, hydro-electric dams as well as solar and wind.
“So, all that helps us be insulated from not only issues with reliability, but also issues with cost spikes that you may see in other parts of the country,” Brooks said. “Kentucky is a good example of all of that diversity. We have coal plants near Paducah. We have a very efficient natural gas plant in Drakesboro. We have Kentucky Dam which generates pretty good energy, and we have other smaller gas plants all around the region that help us meet that peak demand.”
In its press release, TVA recommended taking the following steps to conserve energy, particularly from 2-6 p.m. when usage is at its peak:
* Turn up your thermostat – even one or two degrees makes a big difference in your power bill and does not significantly impact your comfort.
* Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air – they use less energy than your air conditioner.
* If possible, avoid using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances during peak hours.
* Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home or business.
* Additional energy saving tips can be found at energyright.com/residential.
