MURRAY — Friday afternoon, a man’s loyalty to the place he works was rewarded.
Tim Todd — long a fixture of the academic landscape at Murray State University — held the interim provost/vice president of academic affairs spot twice, including the past half year or so. In a unanimous vote that was met with a standing ovation, Todd became permanent provost of the university where he is now in his 25th year of service.
“I am extremely honored and extremely humbled,” Todd said in the moments following the Murray State Board of Regents’ statement of support that came after current university President Bob Jackson had recommended Todd for the permanent appointment. “I have loved this university 25 years and hope to for a lot longer.
“It’s an honor to serve under Dr. Jackson, this board, the vice presidents; the academic deans have been wonderful, the academic leadership and all of our students, faculty and staff. I’m very moved and I think you very much.”
Todd has been handling the interim provost duties since August when former Provost Mark Arant relinquished the position so he could become a fellow with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education in Frankfort. It was also Todd that had been interim provost from 2015-16 prior to Arant arriving from Oklahoma State University.
Now, Todd will assume the reins full-time of the university’s academics, an area he knows quite well, having served in so many capacities. Along with being a professor, he also was associated provost and assistant dean prior to becoming the dean of the Arthur J. Baurenfeind College of Business, a position he assumed in 2006 and continued to hold through last year. Previously, he remained as dean during his first stint as interim. Last year, he decided to relinquish the dean’s position when he became interim provost the second time.
David Eaton assumed the dean’s spot last summer on an interim basis and continues to serve in that capacity.
“I’ve known Dean Todd, Provost Todd, Interim Provost Todd for 25 years,” said Jackson, drawing laughter as he talked of the many hats Todd has worn at Murray State. “But he decided many years ago to spend his time here. He chose to spend his career here at Murray State University. I could go on and on (about the list of positions Todd has had) but, most importantly, he is the right person at the right time for this job.”
Regent Jerry Rhoads, a resident of Madisonville, took the time to express his pride at a fellow Hopkins Countian succeeding at Murray State.
“We’re proud of that, along with the other celebrities and dignitaries that have come from there of course, but we are very, very proud (of Todd being permanent provost),” Rhoads said, discussing something else with which he found reason for his enthusiasm. “I know Dr. Todd has had other opportunities (to leave Murray State) and I think the fact that he has served in so many capacities here illustrates his love for Murray State University and I think the strength of this institution is due to the long tenures of many key people, from the president on down.
“I think we are very fortunate that Dr. Todd has put his roots here.”
The fact that Todd has been at Murray State so long was not lost on Faculty Regent Melony Shemberger.
“Murray State University has already benefitted from some excellent provosts,” she said. “We really have, including Dr. Todd as interim, twice. However — for the ones hired through searches, and I served on a previous search committee just like many of you here in this room — their tenures were short-lived. We averaged a provost every couple of years since I came here in 2013, and that’s shaky ground you don’t want for higher education. Such a process is costly in money and even if we did have the resources (for paying a search firm), what message does that really send to the very people we want to grow and who we want to hire on this campus to stay at this university?
“Now, we have a grand opportunity with Dr. Todd as our chief academic visionary. The faculty, administration, students, staff and the entire academic community at Murray State University deserve his steadiness and enthusiasm, as we all navigate an evolving academic climate filled with limitless possibilities for hope, endeavor and achievement. Having Dr. Todd as Murray State University’s academic captain will propel the ship toward a sense of permanence and a direction of progression that our beloved institution, the finest place we know, deserves.”
•••
Other developments of note from Friday’s meeting included the approval of changing the name of the campus’s organizational communications program to “Organizational Communications and Leadership.” The change also comes as Org Comm, as it is known, becomes the supervisor of the nonprofit leadership studies program, which had been under the College of Education and Human Services. Org Comm is also finding a new home with the Baurenfeind College of Business, which is also where the nonprofit leadership program is heading.
In addition, the Regents approved the establishment of a Nonprofit Resource Center that will have satellite locations at the Murray State campuses in Paducah and Hopkinsville.
The Regents also received a visit from representatives of the Louisville architectural firm Luckett & Farley, who discussed what they think should be included in a master plan for the future of campus housing. Versions of the plans call for such ideas as closing what was North 15th Street in the main residential college housing area and turning that into a walkway that would extend to the CFSB Center. Another version calls for the elimination of Hart College with additional buildings resembling the new versions of Clark and Richmond halls on Waldrop Drive replacing it, with the same idea going for Regents and White halls.
The university’s enrollment continues to improve as Vice President of Student Affairs Don Robertson said Murray State has about 1% more students than this time last year with a total headcount of 8,727. This is spurred by a 5.8% increase in graduate students, which includes a 31.8% increase in first-time graduate students.
Robertson also said there are positive signs on the recruiting front. He said last month’s Admitted Student Weekend still made a strong increase this year, by more than 100 students, despite the fact that several students were unable to travel to Kentucky that weekend due to bad weather in the northern part of the country. A total of 939 students were registered, compared to 669 coming to Murray in 2019.
What really encouraged Robertson, though, was a sharp increase in the number of high school seniors applying to Murray State. He said 17.7 percent more applications have been received than last year. At the same time, there has been a 5.6% increase in the number of would-be freshmen.
“Those look good, but we know that doesn’t mean they’re coming here for sure,” Robertson said. “We are still working very hard to do what we can to make sure that happens.”
