NEW CONCORD – Two women face multiple charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to the state line, leading to their arrest in Henry County, Tennessee.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, CCSO Deputy Zachary White attempted to stop a silver passenger car for a traffic violation in New Concord. The driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit followed, leading into Henry County. The vehicle was stopped in Tennessee and both occupants were taken into custody, CCSO said.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies located approximately three ounces of methamphetamine and a significant amount of suspected heroin inside the vehicle. Deputies with CCSO located approximately five ounces of methamphetamine along the pursuit route, CCSO said.
Shortly after the pursuit, a warrant of arrest was issued in Kentucky for Lacey Day, 23, of Buchanan, Tennessee, charging her with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and various traffic-related charges.
Day was lodged in Henry County Jail on Tennessee charges of vandalism, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. HCSO also charged Day with being a fugitive in regard to the Kentucky warrant of arrest.
Kimberly Greenwood, 40, of Cadiz, was lodged in the Henry County Jail on Tennessee charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
