MURRAY — Northern Graves County residents Randy Rives and his uncle, Palmer Davidson, had no idea their lives would be in danger when they began a seemingly innocent boat venture Monday on Kentucky Lake.
Yet, at about 10 a.m., that is the exact position in which they found themselves.
Out on the lake to strategically place brush stake beds in the water, a time-honored activity for attracting crappie for the spring fishing season, they soon found themselves helpless to the elements, courtesy of a large wave that formed from breezy south/southwest winds. The wave capsized the boat, sending Rives and Davidson into the 47-degree waters of the lake on a day where virtually no other boats were to be found. In addition, cellphone service is sketchy at best in this area.
However, somehow, everything that needed to work in their favor did. Rives was able to swim to shore, found the cell waves to be friendly and soon rescuers were bringing both men, though cold, safely to shore.
“We’ve seen this turn out the other way several times. It sounds like we’re going to have a good ending to this story,” said Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan, who piloted one of two boats CCFR put on the lake in response to Rives’ 911 call from the Panorama Shores area of the county. The boat turned over about midway between Panorama Shores and the Wildcat Creek Recreation Area in the eastern portions of the county.
“As you can see, there aren’t any other people on the water right now. This time of year, when you hear a call like that, you know it’s not good. You’re talking water temperatures that are about 40-or-so degrees, so you know that it’s just a matter of only minutes before hypothermia can set in.”
However, fate was with the Graves countians Monday, though there were more than a few nervous moments.
Rives, 64, said he and Davidson, 75, were not experiencing anything out of the ordinary until the wind increased suddenly. This produced a wave that struck their 14-foot johnboat from the side, and with the boat carrying a heavier-than-usual load with the stake beds, it had more than enough force to turn the boat over.
“I tried everything I could to bring the front of the boat up, but I just couldn’t slow it down because so much water was coming in the back,” Rives said of how, once the immediate shock of the moment faded, he began to focus on Davidson, his uncle. “I wasn’t worried so much about me as I was about him. He’s 75 years old, so I stayed with him until we were able to get (the boat) to flatten out and got him on top.”
So with Davidson now safely positioned atop the boat, Rives began swimming for boat docks at Panorama, a residential community, about 100 yards away. He said he was able to eventually reach shallow waters and walked to one of the docks. Then he had to hope for a phone signal.
“Fortunately, my phone stayed dry and I called 911,” he said.
CCFR responded with two boats. Morgan was first on the scene and he said the information Rives was able to provide helped make the rescue not only easy, but, most importantly, quick.
“You know where they are, so that meant we weren’t going to have to take a long time to look for him,” said Morgan, who found Davidson still on top of the boat. “As I approached him, you could see what looked like his head and shoulders were out of the water, but honestly, I couldn’t tell he was still on the boat. It was nerve-wracking.
“Then when I get to him, he couldn’t even grab my reach pole. He was weak enough that I had to pretty much drag him over.”
Once Rives was found on the shore, Morgan took both men to Wildcat, where warming them took top priority. Rives went to his nearby pickup truck, where a change of clothes was available. Still very weak, Davidson stayed on the boat and soon was wearing nearly everything Morgan had available in his truck.
“We wrapped him with towels we always keep on the boat, but then I got some wool blankets out of my truck, along with my fire coat and got that on him,” Morgan said. “Then I went ahead and put a couple of blue tarps (used for covering roofs damaged in severe storms). The biggest thing at that point was just trying to get the wind off of him.”
Both Rives and Davidson were examined at the scene by personnel with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. Neither was taken to a hospital. No visible injuries were noticed, other than the chill from having been in the water.
In addition, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources also responded to the scene.
