MURRAY — Murray police Monday released details related to a firearm having been on the property of a local school campus a several days ago, resulting in two juveniles facing Class D felony charges.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said the incident dates back to the evening of Sept. 12, when MPD was made aware that a juvenile had allegedly possessed a firearm earlier that week while on the campus of Murray High School. Shutt said that once this information was obtained, detectives began an investigation to determine the validity of the claim.
The investigation showed that complaint was apparently legitimate, resulting in two unnamed juveniles being charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Both charges are Class D felonies.
“I’m very thankful to have the Murray Police Department in our community and the good work they’ve done on this particular case,” said Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons on Monday. “I was notified about this at around midnight on Sept. 12 and they already had it under control.”
Shutt said that shortly after launching their investigation, the detectives spoke with several individuals about the matter and soon were narrowing their focus on the two juveniles. He said it was learned that one of the juveniles had allegedly stolen a firearm from the residence of a relative in neighboring Graves County, then had left the firearm inside a vehicle on the Murray High campus parking lot.
Shutt said that once classes had ended for the day, the juvenile in possession of the firearm left inside the vehicle allegedly gave the weapon to a friend. Shutt said the investigation indicates the firearm was given to the friend with the intention of the friend selling it.
Shutt said the firearm, at no time was inside the Murray High campus building.
“The Murray Police Department and the Murray Independent School District want to make all families aware that there was no danger to students during school,” Shutt said in the release. “The Murray Police Department would also like to make families aware that if a firearm or any type of illegal weapon is brought onto a school campus, the individual will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”
This incident comes at a time when firearms being on a school campus or in public places is a hot-button issue both locally and nationally. It was more than a year-and-a-half ago that a shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville resulted in the deaths of two 15-year-old students, as well as 14 other people receiving injuries from gunshot wounds.
Also, within a week in August, three people died when a gunman opened fire at an outdoor festival in California, then 20 more people died when a lone gunman killed 20 people and injured more than two dozen others at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas. Less than 24 hours after the El Paso incident, nine more people died and about 30 were injured when a gunman fired on people enjoying a night on the town in Dayton, Ohio.
“Our No. 1 priority is to make sure to follow procedures and keep our kids safe,” Samons said. “Studies show that our school buildings in this country are the safest place for our young people and we do what we can to make sure that is the case.”
Individuals who are facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
