MURRAY — The transition team for Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear is taking shape and it includes two Murray residents.
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Murray’s Primary Care Medical Center, will be serving on Beshear’s Cabinet for Health and Family Service transition team, thus marking a return to government service in Kentucky. Hughes previously served in the cabinets of Governors Brereton Jones, Paul Patton and Ernie Fletcher.
John McConnell, owner and operator of McConnell Insurance of Murray, has been installed as Beshear’s co-chair of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet transition team and he will be serving on a governor’s transition team for the first time. McConnell has been appointed previously to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensing.
“I probably won’t see (McConnell) while we’re doing our jobs, but I think it’s great that western Kentucky has representation like this,” said Hughes on Wednesday morning as he was heading to Frankfort to begin work with his position. “And it’s important that western Kentucky be represented like this. You look at things that have happened over the years, like KY 80 (being expanded to four lanes), the arena (now known as the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus) and of course the bridges (over Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley), those have happened because folks from western Kentucky were involved and pushing for them. It’s important that we have a seat at the table.”
McConnell has already been in Louisville the past few days and will be heading to Frankfort today. Like Hughes, his duties with the transition team will end at about the time of Beshear’s inauguration at the state Capitol, which is set for early December.
“It is going to be fast work, but it’s going to be good work,” McConnell said late Wednesday afternoon from Louisville. He also acknowledged Hughes’ idea that having people from the far-western portion of the commonwealth is not only a positive but also important. “That’s a big deal, and to have two from Murray, that’s really big. We can now have a voice in some important issues.
“Plus, the governor-elect did spend a lot of time in western Kentucky during his campaign (that resulted in a narrow win over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin), so I think that shows he is interested in what people from western Kentucky have to say.”
Hughes has been involved in numerous capacities on the state level, including 12 years of running the pharmacy side of the state’s Medicaid program.
The transition teams’ main objectives are to review how the previous administration’s policies worked and to suggest ideas that could be incorporated for the new administration going forward. This is being done in every state cabinet in advance of Beshear’s inauguration.
McConnell also noted that the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet is involved with some agencies that might surprise Kentuckians.
“Ever heard of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources? Yeah, they’re under Tourism,” he said. “Most people wouldn’t think that, but they are, so that goes to show the wide range of services this cabinet deals with.”
Hughes said he is ready to go work.
“I’m stimulated to be part of having a role in the making of public policy in health care,” he said, adding that he is not afraid of the hectic schedule he will have over the next few weeks. “I think I’ve traveled about 1 million miles in my time with working with the state. There were other times when I was (head of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees) that I was going back and forth between (Murray) and Louisville three times a week.”
