MURRAY – Two New Concord women were arrested Saturday after one was found to allegedly be hiding a fugitive in her trunk, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
CCSO Deputy Troy Doss observed a vehicle occupied by a known fugitive at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Murray. A short time later, he located the same vehicle southbound on KY 121. Doss stopped the vehicle and inquired as to the whereabouts of the previously seen fugitive, CCSO said.
The operator of the vehicle, Donna Rosengrant, 52, of New Concord, told Doss she had dropped off the other person just south of Murray after seeing law enforcement. During further investigation, the fugitive, Tracey Kendall, 40, of New Concord, was located in the trunk of the vehicle, and Rosengrant was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, CCSO said.
Rosengrant was arrested and charged with second-degree hindering apprehension, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence. Kendall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and probation violation for a felony offense. Both were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
