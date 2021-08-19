MURRAY — The ongoing plight of the Murray-Calloway County Pool inside Central Park once again highlighted the agenda for the Murray-Calloway County Park Board earlier this week.
Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm’s first item in his report was to notify the board members that Myrtha Pools, with whom the board met in June, has submitted an estimate on the price tag for a major renovation of the pool that has now been closed the past two summers. That amount was $1.88 million, which drew some pained “Oohs!” from some of the members.
However, Wilhelm soon was telling them that two other companies are now in the running for the project. One is Indianapolis-based Netare Pools, which was mentioned in last month’s board meeting as a possible candidate and, who Board Chairman Jason Lovett said, has worked with the Murray-Calloway system in the past, having installed the liner to the three-pool setup at Central.
The other is a candidate that Wilhelm said contacted the parks department after learning about the Central Park facility’s issues, Bradford Pools of South Carolina.
“They both say they can beat Myrtha,” Wilhelm told the board, noting that Bradford representatives have arranged to visit the facility later this month for what he described as an extensive walk-through of the pool, which actually consists of three separate areas, a large L-shaped pool that is accompanied by two smaller pools.
“They’re coming on Aug. 27, but that is going to be just with me in order for them to look at what we have so they can take that information back to their place to see what they can come up with. That’ll probably take three or four hours when they do this.”
Netare’s visit will be in the same form as that of representatives from Myrtha in late June, which was a special-called meeting of the board at the pool in which the public was invited to attend. Monday, the board decided that 6 p.m. Aug. 30 will be the date for that meeting.
“That will give us three options and I hope we can start working our way forward,” Wilhelm said, emphasizing that the board is not invested with any company yet. “They all basically have the same system and you can do whatever you want.
“Myrtha’s estimate is just to fix what we currently have and they are also coming back with some more drawings or plans, to modify or update what we have into a different structure. Essentially, by the time they get done, it’s a new pool and they’re going to use the existing three holes that we have and it will be an entirely new system. It’ll have new walls, new gutter system, new plumbing, new wiring, new pump houses.”
However, Wilhelm’s said Myrtha’s estimate does not include costs for removal of concrete from the pool deck or whatever work would be needed for the pool bath house. That seemed to spook board members, although Lovett did not seem too surprised.
“I wasn’t shocked. Anything you’re going to do is going to be up there,” Lovett said, adding that bath house work will probably not be reliant on what the park system desires. “Those are governed by pool codes (which emphasizes ADA compliance and the bath house does not qualify at this point).”
Wilhelm said he is hoping to save costs by utilizing the existing bath house but renovating the inside and upgrading it to ADA compliance.
So, with a $1.88 million price tag on the record from Myrtha, the subject of fundraising arose. Lovett told board members that, while the idea of launching a fundraising campaign for the pool project is necessary, he said there was one thing that has been missing in previous discussions — an actual dollar amount as a target.
That is no longer an issue as the board Monday unanimously adopted $2 million as that figure.
“The problem with this is the first question you’re going to get is, ‘How much money are you trying to raise?’ And I think until we agree on that amount, it’s going to be hard to raise,” Lovett advised, before the conversation began advancing toward naming the dollar amount. “Now, I know we’ve got a lot of things to explore, but the amount it takes to build this is going to change. I don’t know what the economy is going to do. It could skyrocket, or it could go down.
“I think we need to set the dollar amount and we can start work on that. It’s going to be a big task, but the sooner we do it, the quicker it happens.
“I think that, if you raise $2 million, you get a pool, so we’re on the first leg of that journey.”
