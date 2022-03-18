MURRAY – Sunday marks the second anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Calloway County. In the time since March 20, 2020, every aspect of life has been impacted.
Schools shut down and many people stayed “healthy at home” for months. Gov. Andy Beshear reminded citizens of the commonwealth every day that “we will get through this; we will get through it together.”
At this time last year, vaccines were just becoming widely available to the public; and as case counts plummeted over the months that followed, things looked good and life seemed to be returning to a “new normal.” Then the Delta variant took hold, followed by Omicron, which brought the highest number of cases per month ever reported in Calloway (2,493 in January 2022).
It is safe to say that the last two years have been like a never-ending roller coaster. Now that cases in the county are down to pre-Delta levels, it feels as though the ride might be coming to an end.
In a series of interviews, local leaders and health officials from the Calloway County Health Department and Murray-Calloway County Hospital offered reflections on their attempts to cope with, and learn from, the unforeseen trials posed by the pandemic.
MLT: How did you respond to learning a positive COVID-19 case had been confirmed in Calloway County? What changed for you after that confirmation?
Jeff Eye, MCCH chief nursing officer: When we got that test result back, not only was it the first case but it was also an employee who worked for us in a clinical capacity. The hospital put out a press release, but that didn’t change anything within the hospital because, even though we hadn’t had it in the community, we had started to take precautions.
When we got reports (in January) out of China, we started to review our operations plan and accelerated that when they had cases in Iran. Dr. (Nicholas) O’Dell and I went through and looked at that plan to tailor it toward a respiratory virus as opposed to a short-term event.
Mark Mallory, Southwest Elementary School principal: The biggest impact came when we closed the school. I vividly remember loading kids up on buses and we sent everything home with them because there was concern that we weren't going to see them for the rest of the year. I looked around and some of the teachers were crying. That, I think, is when it hit home.
CCHD Finance Administrator Stephanie Hays: Everything changed for us. We were the first county in the Purchase area to have a positive case, so there was a tremendous amount of scrutiny and pressure placed on us from the very beginning. We knew that the decisions we made with this first case would set the path of this entire event.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes: Even after we had our first case here, I don’t think I thought much about it, either personally or for the community as a whole. When I went to the hospital board meetings and (MCCH CEO) Jerry Penner started talking about it, I began to understand the gravity of it.
MLT: Understanding that concerns have been different at various stages of the pandemic, at what point would you say you were the most concerned for our community?
Dr. Nicholas O’Dell, MCCH chief medical officer: Early winter 2020 when we started to have the outbreak at Spring Creek (Health Care Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center). That was the highest concentration of the most vulnerable people. Knowing that these people could, potentially, not do well and it could overwhelm the health care system. Can we care for this many people if it spreads like wildfire through this facility?
The thing about Delta was the age of the patients and how sick they were. It was no longer 70- and 80-year-olds, it was 40-60-year-olds that were otherwise healthy. We had young people pass away.
Eye: One would be Jan. 22, 2022 because we actually did exceed hospital capacity. That was the week that we had shut down the OR. We put our last available ventilator on a patient and pulled transport ventilators from the ambulances to be ready for the next patient. We were very close to the point of rationing medical equipment.
A second would’ve been in March when we had a good grasp on what potentially could happen AND had active cases in the community. We had worked this whole plan out mathematically and we might’ve gotten to the point of bringing in refrigerator trucks for morgue space or having to use gymnasiums to care for people.
Mallory: We have staff that have health concerns that added to the job stress. My (initial) concern was, ‘What if something happens to my staff?’ Then as the pandemic continued, it switched; all of a sudden, I started seeing my kids get sick. That changed as the pandemic evolved.
Hays: From our first case through early fall of 2020. The vaccine wasn’t (yet) available and the general public’s fear was at its highest point. We began to realize the massive impact of this event on not only health, but also on the nation’s economy and financial security.
Imes: It was the summer (2021) and we had the (Delta) strain coming down. I started listening to the governor’s broadcast and Dr. (Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health). I’ve got a lot of confidence in Dr. Stack. So, my degree of concern was kind of based more on what Dr. Stack was saying and what I was hearing locally.
MLT: What has been the hardest part of this for you?
O’Dell: Dealing with patients dying after prolonged illnesses. For the majority of the pandemic, we did not have an effective treatment that made a big difference and helped people (recover) quickly. Eventually, monoclonal antibodies came along and made a big difference in terms of reducing hospitalizations, but when somebody was sick, treatments were very limited.
Now we are dealing with a younger population of people dying than we’re used to. The widows, the children left behind are younger and it really touches home. These are not people passing away after they’ve had a full, long life. This is a tragic situation.
Another side of it has been some disappointment. People not taking the virus seriously would be number one. The second was the perception and the acceptance of vaccination campaigns, particularly amongst some of the providers in the community. Some of those (patients) got worse and ultimately passed away, and when you look back on it, they got bad information and they probably would’ve had a different outcome had they been vaccinated to start with.
Eye: The impact on the staff. Early in the pandemic, there was a lot of support, but by the time that we peaked, it felt like society was so ‘done’ with the whole thing that anybody who was trying to talk about wearing masks, getting a vaccine or the challenges of what it’s like to function in that environment was treated with disrespect – either in the media or in person. That wore on them – to work for 12 hours and then go home and see that on TV.
Mallory: In the beginning, teachers were celebrated as heroes. They were doing everything they possibly could for kids, and parents were celebrating that. Now the script has flipped. We’ve got a profession that’s under attack. Parents, I think, are unhappy because there has been such learning loss. As pandemic fatigue settled in and we were still wearing masks, that upset people. Schools were targeted and under fire. I’ve (had teachers) come into my office and break down and cry. We’ve lost teachers from the profession completely.
Hays: Dealing with deaths due to COVID and with the negative comments and criticism, especially during times when our staff was personally struggling.
Imes: To watch the public react to this – on both sides. Too much politics got involved in this.
MLT: What lessons have you learned that you will carry forward?
O’Dell: To be willing to adjust based on information. Correct and clear messaging from the start is also very important, particularly when you are dealing with things that some people consider controversial or slanted.
Mallory: Pre-pandemic education, I felt like, was so focused on the test scores and that drive to do well on the K-Prep test; and I think post-pandemic – or as we’re coming out of it – we (recognize) the need to make sure that the kids are OK, that they’re with us and that they know that they’re loved.
Hays: Be consistent with your decision-making. Focus your resources and efforts on community needs that are not being met. Even if you have the right to do something, it does not mean that it is the right thing to do.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers: We must always be prepared for the unexpected. Having plans in place for delivering services, working remotely, etc., that do not fit the ‘normal’ format is now a must. Keeping our citizens safe must be the top priority at every level of government. But we must also ensure that citizens have clean drinking water, gas to heat their homes, management of wastewater/stormwater, all of which created our greatest challenge during the pandemic.
Imes: I know as a former legislator how long it takes to do anything but I also see where you can push the pedal to the metal and actually get something done. The COVID money has really helped Calloway County, but I’ve learned that one thing affects something else down the road. You find out where your weaknesses are as far as production and capitalism.
MLT: In your opinion, has anything positive come out of this collective experience?
O’Dell: It’s pushed medical and vaccine technology along, particularly telemedicine. Hopefully, this will stay fresh (in the minds) of the people who control the purse so that we can be better prepared the next time.
Eye: The collaboration between different agencies and health care provider organizations. It was a good (exercise) in how that system (should) work. For the hospital itself, seeing people coalesce around teamwork, seeing creativity and outside-the-box thinking to come up with solutions and to coordinate with all of those stakeholders, was positive.
Mallory: We’ve shifted our focus. We needed better playground equipment. They need better equipment to just be kids and play. They’ll learn; we’ll teach them, but we also want to make sure that they know they are loved. You know, I forgot how much I missed the sound of squeaky swings. I remember when I got to hear it again. That sounded awesome. It sounded normal.
Hays: The strengthened relationships with our community partners and medical providers. Another is that even with limited staffing and dire circumstances, our staff was able to continue essential services to families in other areas such as the WIC program.
Rogers: That sense of teamwork in city government definitely served as a source of great pride and positivity for me as their elected leader.
CCHD released its last update of new cases Thursday. Going forward, it will continue to report COVID-related deaths, but residents will need to go to the kycovid19.ky.gov website for information regarding new cases and hospitalizations. These data are reported weekly along with the Kentucky COVID Community Level map.
As of Thursday, Calloway County was at the “low” community level (green). The county’s case count stands at 9,280 with 88 deaths following CCHD’s announcement of six new cases for the period March 12-17. MCCH reported three COVID inpatients, two in ICU and one on a ventilator.
The real question is: is COVID over?
“Things are better now but COVID’s not gone,” O’Dell said, summing up a general sentiment echoed by many. “It will come back in some degree, whether it’s as bad as Delta or Omicron or it’s milder, we aren’t done with it.”
