WEST PADUCAH — An incident reported early Monday morning in which fireworks allegedly were thrown at a house in western McCracken County resulted in the arrests of two teenagers.
In a news release, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said deputies were notified at about 3:40 a.m. Monday after deputy and his family was awakened by a loud boom. Carter said family members could not immediately determine if the noise had come from outside or inside the house, but they reported that it sounded like an explosion or gunshot.
The deputy, whose name is being withheld, then told responding officers that, after leaving a bedroom to check on the source of the commotion, the same type of sound was heard again. No one was seen outside or inside so the deputy began watching a security camera and observed someone standing in the cul-de-sac lighting a firework.
The person on camera then threw the explosive at the front door of the deputy’s house, where it exploded. The deputy then ran out of the front door and chased the offenders for about 200 yards through the neighborhood while other sheriff’s units were dispatched. The deputy reported that two males were observed and gave descriptions.
Shortly after arriving, Deputy Jeremy Renfrow located a truck behind a health clinic on Metropolis Lake Road near the Heath community. Renfrow reported that two males were seen running from the vehicle while two others stayed with the truck. Upon closer inspection, Renfrow reported that it was obvious one of the occupants had been running recently and his clothing matched the description observed by the fellow deputy earlier who had given chase after leaving the home.
At about 5 a.m., Carter said a vehicle with four young males passed Old Hall Road and one of the males in the vehicle appeared to resemble a photograph of one of the suspects. The vehicle was stopped and that male, Dakota Irvan, 18, of Paducah, was questioned and admitted to throwing one of the fireworks at the house. Carter also said that Irvan named another male as having thrown two fireworks, and that male was identified as Cody Duren, 18, of West Paducah.
Carter said security video shows Duren and Irvan walking on the road into the cul-de-sac, then lighting three separate explosives and throwing them at the residence. Investigation later determined that the explosives were actually mortar rounds that are believed to have blown bricks from the house, along with causing other damage. One of the rounds landed on the roof, Carter said.
“This could have resulted in a much more serious and dangerous ending than it did. Thankfully, no one was injured and no fire was started as a result of the actions of these perpetrators,”Carter said. “The mortar rounds create a very powerful, compact explosion and could have easily resulted in catching the residence on fire. Also, these explosions could have easily been mistaken as gunfire, especially after being awoken out of a dead sleep.”
Both suspects were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah without further incident.
In addition, deputies seized a quantity of marijuana and alcohol during the investigation.
Duren is charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor. Irvan is charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, disorderly conduct and fleeing/evading police in the second degree.
