HAZEL – When Dale James of Hazel caught what appeared to be an Asian giant hornet in his wood bee catcher last Sunday, he was afraid the so-called “murder hornets” he had been hearing about in the news had made their way to western Kentucky.
Luckily, an expert at the University of Kentucky who examined photos of the insect believes it is merely a European hornet queen. Jonathan Larson, an extension entomology professor in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, said other local residents might find similar insects, and though their stings pack quite a punch, they are not nearly as dangerous as their Asian counterparts.
James said that when he found a “humongous” hornet in the wood bee catcher on his porch last Sunday, he didn’t think much of it at first. After taking a video of it the following morning, he was concerned enough to contact the Calloway County Health Department. He eventually got in touch with Larson, who looked at the close-up photos James took after the hornet had died and put James’s fears to rest.
“I was pretty freaked out because I’ve never seen a hornet with such vibrant orange colors, and so big,” James said, describing his initial reaction. “I’d like to think I would have seen something like that before because I’ve always lived out of town and have seen a lot of hornets so I figured I’d seen them all.
“So after searching what the Asian looked like and looking at the one I had in my wood bee catcher, they practically look identical in facial structure and color, and it was certainly bigger than any hornet I have seen, so I thought I had found one. After calling some wildlife people and getting in touch with the UK entomologist, it was definitely good to learn it wasn’t an Asian murder hornet, but an European hornet; which although still dangerous, they’ve been around here and not as deadly.”
According to an article published by the New York Times last Saturday, a man in the state of Washington found a dead hornet on his porch in early December that was the biggest hornet he had ever seen. After contacting the state, officials were able to confirm that it was indeed an Asian giant hornet and they later learned that a local beekeeper had found one as well. With only two hornets on hand and winter coming on, it was impossible for researchers to determine how much they had settled in the state, but they have also been found in bordering British Columbia, Canada.
Scientists in the Pacific Northwest are eager to do all they can to eradicate the pests not only because they are dangerous to humans – killing about 50 people a year in Japan – but because they can decimate honeybee populations.
“With queens that can grow to two inches long, Asian giant hornets can use mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours, decapitating the bees and flying away with the thoraxes to feed their young,” the New York Times reported. “For larger targets, the hornet’s potent venom and stinger — long enough to puncture a beekeeping suit — make for an excruciating combination that victims have likened to hot metal driving into their skin.”
In a telephone interview on Thursday, Larson said his college has been getting a lot of questions about “murder hornets” lately, which is why he contributed to a press release that UK put out on Wednesday.
“I’m not too concerned about it making it farther east yet; we don’t even know how established it is in Washington and British Columbia,” Larson said. “If it’s widespread there, of course, you’ve got to start being concerned about when and where it goes next, but it’s not going to happen any time soon even if it is established up there.
“It sounds like (Washington researchers) are going out and doing some survey work on their own and then I think they have a citizen scientist project that they’re trying to get going where people can report sightings to them. And then they’re enacting a lot of trapping, which seems like a really good call to me, to try and go out and trap out the colonies and see if you can’t remove them that way.”
Originally from Indiana, Larson said he came to UK in August after five years in Nebraska, so he wasn’t around for the peak European hornet season last year. He said European hornets have been established in Kentucky for some time and have maroon, reddish colors on the sides of their heads near the eyes, while the Asian giant hornet has a distinctly rounded head and has yellow orange coloration, lacking any red, Larson said. European hornets also have spots along the bottom of the stripes on their abdomens, while Asian giant hornets do not, he said.
“People deal with European hornets on an annual basis, but right now is the time when the queens are coming out of their winter hibernation and they would be looking to start a colony somewhere, so they’re kind of flying around,” Larson said. “It just so happens to coincide with the murder hornet news story, so there have been lots and lots of these queens that have been captured in the last few days or swatted into a pool or caught in a Gatorade jug like you saw with Dale. So I think a lot of people are noticing them this year that haven’t noticed them previously.
“(The new queens) are the only ones that would survive the winter. The original queen and all of her workers would die in the fall and the new queens that she produces kind of hide out over the winter and then come out and try to start their own colonies in the early part of May.”
Larson said European hornets are found all over Kentucky, and they will attack if their nest is disturbed, just like yellow jackets or honey bees. Although their stings might not be as dangerous as Asian hornets, they are still quite painful, he said.
Larson said people might also start seeing cicada killers in the next couple of months, but even though they are large and look similar to hornets, they are nothing to be worried about.
“It’s about the same size as the Asian giant hornet, but its head is a little smaller and different shaped,” he said. “If you look at (hornets) from the top, their head is kind of like a mushroom head, but if you look at a cicada killer, it’s much more rounded in appearance. So if people start to notice those, hopefully they don’t freak out. They control cicadas and they’re a native insect. They don’t sting and they’re not aggressive. They don’t have a colony like the hornet does, so they’re not as aggressive and they’re not going to be something you’re going to have to worry about even though they are big and frightening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.