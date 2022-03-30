MURRAY – To understand why Russia decided to invade Ukraine five weeks ago, it helps to understand what happened in the decades – and even centuries – that led to now.
This was part of the message Ukraine native and Murray resident Yuriy Panchuk delivered Monday night when he was invited to speak to a local audience attending the monthly meeting of the Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County). Panchuk has lived in the U.S. since 2009, and he and his wife, Michelle, moved to Murray several years ago.
Discussing the reasons he thinks Russia wanted to invade Ukraine, Panchuk looked back to the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. He was 13 years old at the time, but in the years since, he has some theories about the real cause of the empire’s collapse.
“Nobody saw it coming,” Panchuk said. “If you would have asked someone a few weeks before it happened if in a few weeks the Soviet Union would cease to exist, they would say, ‘That’s just impossible. That power’s too great to disappear pretty much overnight.’ I think that collapse was not actually a collapse. I think it was a carefully crafted kind of a controlled demolition. I think it was done by the Soviet elite to transform their purely ideological power into actual power and money.
“… They had nothing but their power, so I think they just wanted to convert that power into money. And how you do that if you preach and build a country where everyone else around you is supposed to be the same and is supposed to be equal? The only way to do that was to collapse the old system and build a new one where they keep all the good stuff and they convert it into hard cash. This is exactly what happened, and you will see, if my theory is correct, in the aftermath of the collapse, all the elites remained in power and all 15 republics except three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – when those republics became independent countries, the people who were in charge over their local Communist Party chapters became presidents, including in Ukraine.”
While those in power in all the former Soviet states might have been comfortable, many of the younger citizens of those countries wanted to modernize, Panchuk said.
“All those former republics that became independent states became independent but very much controlled by the Russian elite anyway. So the centralization became more covert, but it stayed. Speaking of Ukraine, all the Ukrainian elite was under control of the Russians, including presidents. Our military was dependent on Russia, our Secret Service was controlled by Russia, our economy was dependent on Russia – so we were independent kind of, but not really.
“So as the decades went on, a new generation emerged and the young people didn’t know what the Soviet Union was, they didn’t care about Russia and they didn’t care about those ties. They wanted to have a good life, and they understood that under the current state of affairs and with all the corruption and all the dependency, you can’t build anything good on a bad foundation. So more and more people in Ukraine wanted to go Westward. They wanted to join the European Union or be more tied to the West because the West has something to offer – and that is freedom, democracy, rule of law and order. Order (at least) in terms of not having to pay a bribe to get your drivers license!”
The pro-Russian and pro-Western ideologies came to a head in 2004 when the run-off vote in the Ukrainian presidential election was considered by many to be illegitimate. The anger felt by supporters of Viktor Yanukovych – who was defeated when his opponent, Viktor Yushchenko, was declared the winner – resulted in the so-called Orange Revolution.
Panchuk said Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014 was supported by a majority of Russians, but in the eight years since, the economy is in trouble and the peoples’ enthusiasm for Crimea has waned. Panchuk said he believes that to stay in power amidst this dissatisfaction, Putin and other elites thought bringing Ukraine back into the fold would be a popular move.
“What they wanted to give them was the whole Ukraine,” Panchuk said. “They thought it would be like a walk in the park for them. I think they got bad intel from their intelligence services. They didn’t expect Ukraine to fight so fiercely. They thought Ukraine is divided – and Ukraine was divided. Ukrainians, we have our own problems and if you look back centuries, there is a saying: ‘Where there are two Ukrainians, there are three kings.’ We like to fight with each other sometimes, but the good thing is, when we face an enemy from the outside, we unite and we fight back. That’s what we do and this is exactly what happened.”
Panchuk was asked if he still had family in Ukraine, and he said that luckily, his family is currently safe.
“I am the only one from my family who is in the United States,” he said. “I have my mother there, I have my sister. It just so happens, it was a lucky accident, but two or three days before the invasion, my sister and her family went to Latvia to help someone there. Then two days after, I woke them up because it was early morning there and it was night here and I wasn’t sleeping when I learned about the invasion.
“So they basically woke up in a different country and figured out they are refugees now. My mom joined them a little later. She traveled through Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Poland to Lithuania. And she recovered from her second Covid infection, so she’s a tough cookie. I’m proud of her.”
Panchuk noted that Ukrainians and Western countries aren’t the only ones terrified of what Putin’s government will do next.
“After the invasion started, you heard about all those millions of Ukrainians that fled,” he said. “It makes sense; they’re being killed and their towns are bombed. Do you know how many Russians have fled from Russia? It’s hundreds of thousands right now. So Russians are fleeing from Russia, and why would they do that? Because they see where it’s going. They see the next Iron Curtain. And they know what happens after that curtain is in place.”
