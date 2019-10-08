FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin appointed a Murray State University professor to a statewide committee on Monday.
Dr. Eric Umstead, who is an assistant professor with Murray State’s special education program, was appointed to a seat on the state Advisory Council for Exceptional Children. The council provides policy guidance with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities in Kentucky and advises the Department of Education regarding the provision of appropriate services for children ages birth through 20.
Bevin’s office said Umstead will represent higher education members that prepare special education teachers on the council. Umstead’s term will expire on June 30, 2022. Umstead was one of six people appointed to the council on Monday.
Umstead is in his 19th year at Murray State.
