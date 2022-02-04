MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County’s mission is focused on improving financial literacy and education, and Board President Paul McCreary said reading to children from the time they are born is one of the most important ways to make sure they are ready to start school.
With that in mind, the local United Way chapter has sponsored the Dolly Parton Imagination Imagination Library for the last nine years. The United Way is the local program’s fiscal agent, and the program is administered by Murray Head Start. After the Kentucky Department of Education announced last October that it would start covering half the cost of programs across the commonwealth beginning in 2022, the number of local children signed up has more than doubled, McCreary said.
McCreary and other members of the United Way’s Imagination Library committee spoke about the success of the program and its continued growth Tuesday at a breakfast sponsored by Murray State University’s Town & Gown Program. The committee members are McCreary, Michelle Hansen, Holly Bloodworth, Ryan Marchetti and Aaron Dail.
Hansen explained how the country music legend and program’s namesake started the Imagination Library in her hometown.
“As many of you know, Dolly Parton has a lot of different areas that she has kind of dug into in her life, and one of the things that she recognized very early on in her career was that folks back home in Sevierville, Tennessee had some educational deficits that she wanted to do something about,” Hansen said. “As she sought the knowledge of people who knew what to do about that, the thing she realized and was told was that kids needed to learn how to interact with their caregivers and build relationships … and also be exposed to lots of different things through reading, whether that be vocabulary or new ideas or colors or shapes.”
Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 to make sure every child in the Sevier County area could sign up to receive a free book in the mail each month from birth until age 5. The program has since expanded all over the United States and even the rest of the world. Hansen said the Calloway County program began in 2013. McCreary said the local program ended last year with 272 children signed up, and Hansen said participation has grown close to 2 1/2 times that amount since KDE announced the statewide expansion.
“Currently in Calloway County, as of (Monday), we have 671 active kiddos receiving books in our community, which is pretty exciting,” Hansen said. She said 945 kids have “graduated” after turning 5. During that time, there have been 38,584 books that have been sent out to kids in the community, she said.
McCreary said that two years ago, the United Way took a hard look at its mission and redefined itself with the help of several grants. Since that time, he said the agency had distributed more than $135,000 in rent, utility and mortgage assistance in Calloway County alone.
“Now, that’s a number, but what we did to distribute that money was a very extensive application process and we began to look at the root cause of financial crisis in the family, and it really came down to two things: financial literacy and education,” McCreary said. “So my second year as president, I said if we are going to do this, we’re going to have to laser focus our investments in the community on (those two areas). Front and center became the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. I have a daughter who is a first-grade teacher and she knows when she gets kids in her class that are not (ready to learn to read) they’re already behind, and she said it’s impossible to get them caught up.”
Bloodworth is a retired elementary school teacher and currently serves on the Kentucky Board of Education. She has served as a literacy consultant in several capacities and currently works in the Murray State College of Education and Human Services co-directing the university’s Kentucky Reading Project. She said nothing resonates with her more than children reading and enjoying books, and that investing in early childhood literacy pays off for their whole lives and can close existing academic achievement gaps. She said the Imagination Library program uses knowledgable consultants to make sure books are tailored to the ages of the individual children throughout their five years in the program.
“When we talk about these books that Dolly has teams of experts selecting, they are matched strategically to the developmental levels of the children that are going to be receiving them,” Bloodworth said.
Marchetti said he has a 5-year-old son who got excited every time a new book arrived in the mail until he aged out of the program, and he is jealous of his newborn sister now that she has started receiving her own books. Dail said he would like to one day see a fully-funded endowment make it possible for every child born at Murray-Calloway County Hospital to be automatically signed up for the program if their parents want.
Hansen said there is no cost to sign up, and it costs $130 per child for the full five years. That is a cost of $26 per year, or $2.17 per book, so the books cost the program much less than they would in a store. Bloodworth said KDE is covering half the cost of the program for two years, but she has heard there is strong commitment to continuing it after that. McCreary said that even with the state picking up half the tab, the local committee is expecting to spend about $10,000 on the Calloway County program this year.
At the end of the presentation, Town & Gown Program Coordinator Christian Barnes surprised the group with a $2,500 check from his department.
