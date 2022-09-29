MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years.

S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing great work in the community for many years with contributions from many people, but it had gotten “lost in the shuffle” and was in the process of recalibrating in late 2019. Then the pandemic came along and presented a whole new set of challenges.