MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years.
S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing great work in the community for many years with contributions from many people, but it had gotten “lost in the shuffle” and was in the process of recalibrating in late 2019. Then the pandemic came along and presented a whole new set of challenges.
“We had some serious challenges and (we had) evolution we knew we had to go through, and then the pandemic hit,” Carthell said. “The community needed someone to step up, and a lot of people did in this community. And fortunately, we were able to step up during this crazy time of the pandemic and figure out how to put this United Way in a direction that’s going to fit in with the other resources in the community and make this a viable agency (and demonstrate to everyone that) we care.
“We were able to do that, and we talked about why the United Way (is important) – because we’re committed to this community. We’re all different, we all have different ideologies, we have different things that we may believe in, but the one thing I think that helps make Murray Murray is that we care about our community. We care about the children, we care about the people who are less fortunate in our community, and we have to continue to do that. It’s extremely important.”
Board President Paul McCreary said he and Carthell sat down in November 2019 to discuss how the organization needed to be revamped.
“We were coming off a routine United Way year; everything was OK,” McCreary said. “I don’t think we knew the problems we were going to find when we really ‘opened the zipper,’ but the concept was, we really couldn’t define our impact on the community. We knew we had one, but we couldn’t define it. We also didn’t really understand the needs that were in this community, and those two combined is a problem.”
McCreary said they came up with a game plan for how United Way would interact with other agencies and local governments, and then the pandemic hit. He said the agency was able to secure some funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), but the biggest problem was that they were restricted funds limited to using for rent, mortgage and utilities. Although they weren’t able to give unrestricted funds to partner agencies, they were able to connect those agencies with emergency food and shelter funds, he said.
McCreary said that when the board launched its new funding model in January 2020, it had hoped to get $60,000 or $70,000 worth of relief for struggling families, but eventually surpassed all expectations by distributing a little more than $334,000 to date. He said the United Way has focused its efforts on education, job skills and financial literacy. In addition to supporting the Reality Store, an activity that teaches middle and high school students lessons about managing their future household income, the United Way brought Calloway County Collective under its umbrella. That organization was started during the pandemic by Mary Scott Buck and had done a lot of great work, but needed a financial structure, McCreary said.
The United Way board learned that 49.1% of Calloway County children are not “reading-ready” when they get to kindergarten, so the board concentrated more of its efforts on supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which sends free monthly books to kids from birth to age 5. He said that before the board refocused its resources in October 2021, 278 children were enrolled in the program, but that number has since grown to 816.
The luncheon’s keynote speaker was Murray State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm, who talked about how seriously he takes the responsibility of leading and building trust with his players, as well as providing some of them access to a college education they might not otherwise have. He spoke of a job he had in his youth working at Blockbuster Video and recalled a time when he was instructed to climb up to replace the fluorescent lights in the ceiling fixtures. He said that as he was struggling to replace one of the “long, skinny lightbulbs,” he overheard a conversation a man was having with his son.
“I’m not listening, but I can hear what he’s saying,” Prohm said. “He’s talking to his son and says, ‘You understand why I keep talking to you about education, education, education? Pay attention in school and get good grades, or you’ll be just like this guy!’ And right when that happened, that lightbulb slipped out of my hand and shattered everywhere!”
Prohm said he was sad to hear about the recent firing of Dayton Moore, the former general manager and president of baseball operations for the Kansas City Royals, who led the team when it won the 2015 World Series. He said, though, that he was happy to have spent some one-on-one time with him, and Moore shared a bit of wisdom with him. Moore said that when he hires people, he looks for moral principles and someone who embraces diversity, to “respect the similarities and appreciate the differences” with others. Moore also said you should also settle disputes quickly, be responsive to people, give people more than they expect, stand up for your people, “be calm in the eye of the storm,” share the glory of success and practice one-on-one communication.
At the start of the luncheon, United Way Vice President Michelle Manness presented Top Citizen Awards to the Murray Lions Club and the Sigma Chi Epsilon Tau Chapter at Murray State. She also presented the 2021-22 award for Workplace Campaign of the Year to Kenlake Foods.
