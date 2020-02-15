MURRAY — Several years ago, famed entertainer Dolly Parton launched a concept aimed at giving all children access to the world of reading.
It is called the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which the east Tennesseean has said is named such because books are so closely connected to children’s dream of what they want to do when they are older. This program is for children birth to 6 years, a time widely seen as critical for children learning to read.
For children whose families choose to be in this program, they receive a book free of charge monthly. However, each book costs $2.17, meaning someone has to bear that price. In Murray and Calloway County, that role has been handled the past 12 years by the United Way of Murray-Calloway County, with 362 children currently enrolled.
Now, the United Way is looking to expand those numbers, which is why it is launching an aggressive campaign in the coming days.
“It’s a great program and we want it to grow,” said Paul McCreary, who is a board member for the Murray-Calloway agency. “We’ve got 362 kids enrolled right now, but that’s not nearly as many as there should be, not even close. We want as many kids in this community to have access to this, where they can receive high-quality books, and it’s free to them and their families.”
McCreary said the campaign will be multi-prong, including through social media, local professional media, electronic billboards and United Way members visiting various places throughout the community to promote the program in hopes of gaining enough community support to foot the bill.
It costs $26.04 to fund books for one year for one child, and when that is multiplied by the number of children currently enrolled in Murray-Calloway alone, that total goes up to $9,426.48. With United Way aiming for what it hopes will be a dramatic increase in the number of enrollees, that cost would also see a dramatic rise.
“We can’t do this without the community’s help,” McCreary said, praising the program’s creator. “She’s done a great job with this. I believe it was in 2018 that this program delivered its 100 millionth book, so when you think about a program that was started (in 1995), that’s really pretty special. What was interesting is that book was given to the Library of Congress (in Washington), and it just so happened to be ‘Coat of Many Colors’ (based on her childhood near Sevierville, Tennessee, and how her family had little money, but big dreams). She went there and read that book for a bunch of kids.
“So we want to build this up here. We think it’s a great program for the United Way and a great program for the kids in this community.”
The Imagination Library is a deeply personal project to Parton, who has said her father, Robert Lee, is at the center of it. Because his family was so poor, he never went to school and could not read or write, so Dolly started the program in her home area of Sevier County. She told National Public Radio in March 2018 that she had no idea the Imagination Library concept would spread so far beyond the mountains of east Tennessee.
However, S.G. Carthell, president of the Murray-Calloway board, said it is easy to see why that happened.
“It is widely known that when children are exposed to reading early on, it improves their chances of being good students in school,” said Carthell, who is the director of Murray State University’s multicultural program. “This also goes with the importance of interaction of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, reading with them, so our goal is really to get this out there to the community because there a lot of people who may not be aware that this program is out there.”
McCreary said he has a daughter who teaches first grade at a school in Birmingham, Alabama, and a motivator on this mission for him is what she tells him about what she sees.
“She told me basically that she can tell which ones have been exposed to reading before they got (to her class) and which ones haven’t, and she said that the ones that haven’t struggle,” he said. “She said that is a bad time for a kid to struggle, because that’s where you’re establishing the building blocks of learning, that’s where you’re getting that foundation laid.
“And for the ones who struggle, that’s a shame, but it doesn’t have to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.