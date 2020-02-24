MURRAY — Every year, Murray State University joins other institutions of higher learning to stay up all night for a worthy cause.
It is the Up ’Til Dawn fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, the leading facility in pursuing cures of childhood diseases, namely cancer. The idea is for college students to delay going to bed for several hours in order to symbolically see how life is for those young patients.
They sometimes have to stay up to endure their treatments. So the college students pull an all-niter by engaging in a variety of activities to keep them both motivated and not thinking about that enemy of everyone in a situation like this … sleep.
Murray State delivered this weekend. With a group of about 325 participants, divided into 55 teams, ranging from Greek organizations to residential colleges and everything in between, Murray State made its statement, raising a whopping $50,293 for St. Jude. Of that total, $10,776 came from the campus’ Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, which was about $500 more than the Tri Sigs’ total of last year.
“I was very impressed,” said Tri Sig President Logan Colvis, a junior student from Chester, Illinois. “I will say that Murray State pulls through for this. Since I have been here the last couple of years, we have made our goal every time.
“I’m also very proud of my girls. I very much encouraged them to try and make our goal from last year and we ended up beating that goal, ending with over $10,000. It was really great.”
Murray State has its own Up ’Til Dawn program, led berry advisor Kimberly Hansberry with assistance from St. Jude development representative Kathryn Weber.
Much of the work for this was done before midnight Friday, when the throng invaded the campus’ Cutchin Fieldhouse/Racer Arena to start the event. From there, they used activities like Zumba and something called silent disco to keep everyone moving.
Silent disco has participants using headphones that pumped music into their ears, usually prompting some dancing on the floor of the facility that now hosts home matches for the Murray State women’s volleyball team.
“It’s everyone’s favorite, though, because if you take off your headphones, there’s no noise. It’s just silent, so you look around and it’s like everyone’s dancing for no reason. That keeps you awake,” said Colvis, who had recovered from the experience enough to join numerous friends for a concert at the CFSB Center Saturday night headlined by country music stars the Eli Young Band, whose songs had to sound quite familiar.
“Yeah, I think they did have a couple of their songs in there when we were doing silent disco,” she said.
Perhaps the most serious activity of the event that ended at 6 a.m. Saturday was the head shaving that was offered. This involved participants, after being nominated or volunteering on their own, having their hair removed by clippers as a symbolic show of support for the young patients at St. Jude, many of whom lose their hair during their treatments.
