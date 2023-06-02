PADUCAH – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone for pavement surface treatment and an asphalt overlay along a section of U.S. 641/Benton-Murray Highway north of Murray starting Monday, June 5.
This work zone along U.S. 641/Benton-Murray Highway runs from Robert Young Boulevard at mile point 11.25, extending north to KY 1824/Radio Road at mile point 12.348, a distance of just over 1 mile. The project centers on KY 1429/Coles Campground Road and starts about 1/2 mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
The contractor will place a temporary chip and seal treatment that will serve as the temporary driving surface for about a week before a pavement overlay is added to provide the final driving surface. The temporary chip and seal surface treatment will require a 25 mile-per-hour work zone speed limit.
The initial treatment is a sealer process to extend the life of the pavement. Once the sealer treatment has cured, an asphalt pavement overlay will be added to provide a smooth driving surface.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic during the initial treatment process and the final round of paving. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Again, this pavement preservation process will take about one week to cure before the final pavement overlay is added.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $367,417 highway improvement project. The target completion date is June 16, 2023.
