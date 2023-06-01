PADUCAH – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone for pavement surface treatment and an asphalt overlay along a section of U.S. 641/Benton-Murray Highway north of Murray starting Monday, June 5.

This work zone along U.S. 641/Benton-Murray Highway runs from Robert Young Boulevard at mile point 11.25, extending north to KY 1824/Radio Road at mile point 12.348, a distance of just over 1 mile.  The project centers on KY 1429/Coles Campground Road and starts about 1/2 mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.