MAYFIELD — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, in coordination with FEMA, announced Tuesday that it it is now making the last pass for debris pickup along the right of way in Graves County.
“Contracted personnel will begin making the last pass on March 1,” a news release said. “The last day to place storm-related debris on the curb for pick up is Sunday, March 13. New debris from demolition of structures is ineligible for pick up.”
To date, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has removed more than 330,000 cubic yards of debris from the City of Mayfield and Graves County.
“We are currently more than 80% complete with right-of-way debris removal in Graves County,” said George Minges, Louisville District Emergency Management Chief. “Announcing last pass gives residents one final chance to bring their storm-related debris to the curb before our contractors demobilize.”
To expedite the debris removal process, residents should follow these guidelines:
• Storm-related debris should be sorted into five categories: vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants); hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas); electronics (TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs); construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing); and large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers).
• Place storm-related debris only in the right of way (within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street). Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures. Please do not place debris in the roadway. If your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property, follow their instructions.
• Bagged debris and residential trash is ineligible for pickup. The City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center have arranged for the placement of dumpsters throughout the city to collect household trash.
For the latest updates visit: www.lrl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/KY-Tornado. Questions can be submitted to: GravesCountyDebris@usace.army.mil or submitted through the contact form on the webpage.
