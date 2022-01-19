MAYFIELD – Much work has been done in the last five weeks to clean up the debris left behind in Mayfield by the devastation of the Dec. 10 tornado, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates there is still more than 90% left to clear from Graves County’s right-of-ways.
According to the USACE website, the agency’s Louisville District is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies in response to the Dec. 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes in western Kentucky. When needed, the USACE works under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support state and local governments in responding to major disasters. The Louisville District received a mission assignment from FEMA to begin debris removal and disposal in Graves County.
The Louisville District page on the USACE website said the mission assignment for direct federal assistance in Graves County is estimated to cost $120 million and will include removal and disposal of approximately 2 million cubic yards of debris.
“Like any construction project, we’re ramping up to peak production here, and then towards the end, we’ll taper down,” said George Minges, Louisville District emergency management chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Typical day-to-day operations consist of our contract trucks through DRC (Emergency Services of Galveston, Texas) moving along the right-of-way in Graves County and the city of Mayfield picking up debris. The current projected completion date for the right-of-way cleanup is March 29.”
The Louisville District updates the statistics on its web page regularly, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the USACE had removed approximately 6.9% of the estimated 2 million cubic yards of debris. That amounts to 138,231 total cubic yards moved, which includes 65,059 cubic yards of construction debris and 73,172 cubic yards of vegetation.
Right now, the Corps is focused solely on right-of-ways because that is what FEMA has instructed it to do, Minges said. Whether the scope of the mission changes in the future is unknown, but Minges said personnel are prepared for whatever comes their way.
“Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA at the request of the state to clean up the right-of-way. So that is our mission to date, and that’s our focus. (As of Friday), we have over 44 people deployed in Graves County. The Corps is leaned forward to be able to accept and complete any missions that we are given by FEMA in regard to debris removal. Some of the missions that could come along for FEMA could be private property debris removal or commercial property debris removal, but at this point, that approval level is still with FEMA and the state. They’re working through that.”
Even with only 6.9% removed so far, that still adds up to a huge amount, Minges said. On Friday, the USACE had removed 82,000 cubic yards of debris, of which Minges said, “That is roughly a football field, 40 feet deep in debris.”
