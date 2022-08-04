NEW CONCORD – A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said Wednesday that the USPS is hoping to resolve a health and safety issue as soon as possible to resume operations at the New Concord Post Office.
Susan Wright, the strategic communications specialist for USPS’s Kentucky-West Virginia district, said Wednesday that the New Concord office had been closed for the last week.
“Because of safety and health concerns with the building and an abundance of caution for our employees and our customers, we’ve temporarily suspended operations in New Concord,” Wright said. “The office closed on July 27, and there were 42 post office box customers in New Concord, so beginning July 28, mail pickup was available for New Concord customers at the Murray, Kentucky Post Office. We’re working with the landlord to resolve the issues, and we’re looking for a speedy resolution.”
Wright said she is not able to elaborate further on what the specific health and safety concerns are at the New Concord office.
“This is a leased facility, so it would be for the landlord to discuss any details about that,” she said.
Wright said that although the 42 P.O. box customers are currently having to pick up their mail in Murray, the temporary closure has not affected New Concord residents that have mail delivered to their homes. P.O. box customers can pick up their mail at the Murray office, located at 1105 Chestnut St., between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, she said.
Wright said the P.O. box customers were directly notified of the temporary closure with a letter. She said she could not speculate on what will happen with the New Concord office in the future, and reiterated that the USPS is hoping to resolve the health and safety issues swiftly.
“We said in the letter that no final decision to permanently discontinue that post office has been made,” Wright said. “I can’t speculate on (longterm plans) at all because, as I said, no decision has been made. But at this time, it is a temporary suspension of operation.”
