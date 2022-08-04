New Concord post office

The New Concord Post Office has been closed to customers since last Wednesday, July 27, due to "safety and health concerns" with the building, a spokesperson said. The USPS said it hopes to have the landlord of the leased facility resolve the issues soon in order to resume operations.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

NEW CONCORD – A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said Wednesday that the USPS is hoping to resolve a health and safety issue as soon as possible to resume operations at the New Concord Post Office.

Susan Wright, the strategic communications specialist for USPS’s Kentucky-West Virginia district, said Wednesday that the New Concord office had been closed for the last week.

