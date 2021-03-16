MURRAY — Since starting its Community Fund about a year ago, the United Way of Murray-Calloway County has assisted about 200 families with rent and utilities matters, most of which are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the cases average about $450. Others, though, have involved more serious situations, such as expenses stemming from a major wreck. All told, since the fund went into effect, the United Way has distributed more than $85,000 in aid. At the current time, it has about $8,000 available for such cases and Board Chairman Paul McCreary said there are plans to accelerate fundraising in an effort to strengthen those reserves.
However, in order for help to be given in the first place, McCreary said people have to express the need. That process can be long and drawn-out, which can be detrimental when the need is immediate. That is why the United Way is promoting use of a program that, though in existence for a few years locally, may not be that well known. It is called 211 and board member A.J. Cunha is taking charge of the promotion of this program.
“I think it mirrors the old 411. If you didn’t have a phone book, they connected you to your sources and would provide you with the number you’re looking for, but you had to make sure you had your 40 cents with you,” said Cunha, who joined the board in the past three months after residing in Murray the past three years. “Well, this is free, at no cost to anyone.
“When you dial on your phone, it’s going to give you a confidential referral of information to a help line and it connects you with people that are contracted by the state of Kentucky’s health and human services department. You can also go through an app, text or email and someone is going to be live on the phone 24/7. You give your zip code and the resource you are needing and that’s it. So, if I’m calling and I need, say, food assistance, they’ll look up everyone in that zip code in that form of assistance, including the name of the organization and their hours of operation.
“It may not be at that moment, but, by the next day, those resources are available rather than people having to go through numerous amounts of Facebook posts or making phone calls and taking a chance that somebody doesn’t call them back in a timely manner, especially in a situation that involves children.”
Speaking Friday morning, McCreary said a situation that serves as a prime example of why 211 can be an important tool was in progress locally.
“I just got off the phone dealing with one where there’s a husband, wife and seven children that have a total income of $550 a month. That math is never going to add up,” he said. “We have to get to a point where we can really understand their situation better than we do right now because throwing money at some of this is just not a solution.”
By using 211, McCreary and Cunha said they not only can streamline the process, but they can also expand the number of avenues that can be taken to solving such problems. One of the primary objectives Cunha said he will have in his role with the United Way Board is to bring local agencies into the 211 database.
“It’s been here locally actually for three or four years, but nobody knows much about it,” McCreary said. “We’ve only got three or four organizations listed and the problem was we didn’t have a real foundation in place when this went live here.”
Cunha, a master chief with the Navy who will have served 20 years in that branch of service come November, said the crusade on which he is about to embark — recruiting organizations to the 211 database — perfectly fits his background. However, he feels added motivation because, in just three years, he has developed an intense love for Murray.
“I’ve never lived in a place with such a giving heart,” he said of how he knows of one local agency that has a long waiting list when it comes to volunteering. “That’s because so many people want to give. You have to wait your turn. I know some places where if you can donate five hours for two weeks, that would be great.
“Here’s what I’m seeing, though, and, again, I’ve only been here a few years. But I’m noticing that a lot of our organizations don’t do what they to do for the publicity or the attention. They do it just for the love and that’s great, but we need to make sure not only that they’re recognized for what they’re doing, but we need to make sure they can be found and they’re in that database. And the need is out there.
“When Paul mentions that there is a family in our community with seven kids and they’re trying to make it on $550 a month, that makes me very sad.”
Cunha said, starting this week, he will be contacting numerous agencies throughout Murray and Calloway County so they can register for the 211 database, which takes 10 minutes either online or on paper. United Way is also developing a flyer that can be used for social media posts, as well as displayed on bulletin boards and display cases in the community, including Murray State University.
The goal is to register 35 resources by June, all of whom will also be listed on the United Way’s website. Once those 35 are registered, Cunha said recruitment will not stop as a goal of adding three new resources per month to the database will begin.
“I’m going to make calls and send emails, but if I don’t get a response, I’m putting the mask on and going to them,” Cunha said.
“The reason we brought him on board is that he is a doer,” McCreary said. “We needed someone to come in, pick this up and carry it and he’s going to do a great job with this.
“But we need this. I know of (another local agency) that is overwhelmed and they have thousands of people with their Facebook group. All we have to do is give them the flyer and have them hang that post. This isn’t going to decrease their ability to help, but it’s going to decrease the number of calls they get and it’s going to allow them to return help to the people who need it quicker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.