MURRAY — With flu season beginning, the need to get this year’s vaccination should be on the forefront of everyone’s mind.
Amy Ferguson, director for the Calloway County Health Department, said it is important for people of all ages to get vaccinated. She also said that it is even more important for young children and the elderly to receive their vaccination.
“It is recommended that everyone of any age get the flu shot,” she said. “But it is particularly important for children six months to 5 years of age to receive that flu vaccine, as well as the elderly, which is considered 65 or older. Also, anyone who has a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes or something like that, should definitely get the shot because their immune system is weaker than other people’s.”
Ferguson said it is also important for those who spend time around young children or the elderly to get the vaccination. She said this is not only for their own health, but to ensure that the illness doesn’t spread to those who are more prone to the flu. Women who are pregnant are also at an increased risk of exposure.
Ferguson also mentioned that people with neurological conditions, particularly those that affect lung function, should consider themselves at greater risk. The same is true of those who smoke, as the flu attacks the respiratory tract. If there is already an inflamed airway or damage to the respiratory tract, breathing becomes more difficult.
People who have heart or lung disease, diabetes, cancer, HIV or are undergoing chemotherapy are also at a greater risk.
Ferguson said that as of Tuesday, there are plenty of vaccinations available in Calloway County.
“To my knowledge, there are no shortages at this time,” Ferguson said. “As far as the effectiveness, we will probably not have an answer to that until later on in the flu season. The season is just now starting.”
Ferguson said that if people have not already gotten their flu shot, they need to do so as soon as possible.
“It is recommended if they have not gotten their flu shot, they need to do that ASAP,” she said. “It takes two weeks for that vaccine to take effect, and we are already starting to see some cases of the flu.”
Flu spreads easily and quickly three ways:
• In the air (breathe in virus from a sneeze)
• Direct contact with an infected person (example: handshake, kissing)
• Contaminated surfaces (doorknobs, phones)
Flu season in the United States typically lasts occurs from November to March.
