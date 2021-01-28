From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
NEW CONCORD — On Wednesday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Calloway County Deputy C. Keene attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 121 South in the New Concord community for various traffic violations. The driver, later identified as Stephen Pace, attempted to flee in the vehicle through various secondary roads. While on Eldridge Road, the vehicle was involved in a non-injury collision when it left the roadway and landed in a creek. Immediately following the collision, the driver attempted to flee on foot, where he was apprehended a short time later.
Stephen W. Pace, age 31, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot, 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment (2 counts), and various traffic related violations. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Pay on a previous Calloway County District Court case. He was also charged with being a Fugitive From Justice in reference to an outstanding Tennessee warrant where the original charge was Felony Theft of Property. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
