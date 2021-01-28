New Concord pursuit

Stephen W. Pace

 Photo courtesy of Calloway County Jail

From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:

NEW CONCORD  — On Wednesday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Calloway County  Deputy C. Keene attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 121 South in the New Concord  community for various traffic violations. The driver, later identified as Stephen Pace,  attempted to flee in the vehicle through various secondary roads. While on Eldridge  Road, the vehicle was involved in a non-injury collision when it left the roadway and  landed in a creek. Immediately following the collision, the driver attempted to flee on  foot, where he was apprehended a short time later. 

Stephen W. Pace, age 31, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with 1st Degree  Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree Fleeing or Evading Police on  Foot, 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment (2 counts), and various traffic related violations.  He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Pay on a previous Calloway  County District Court case. He was also charged with being a Fugitive From Justice in  reference to an outstanding Tennessee warrant where the original charge was Felony  Theft of Property. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. 

