MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said two Murray women were reportedly treated for injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning.
At approximately 11:15 a.m. Friday, the MPD responded to a report of a collision that occurred on Sycamore Street at the intersection of 13th Street.Upon arrival at the scene, officers spoke with Stella Cavitt, 75, of Murray, who was operating a Mazda 5. Cavitt said she was driving southbound on 13th Street and had stopped at the stop sign on Sycamore Street. She said she looked and did not see any approaching traffic on Sycamore Street.
Officers then spoke with Susan Fluke, 40, of Hazel, who was operating a Dodge Charger. Fluke said she was driving eastbound on Sycamore Street when Cavitt’s vehicle pulled out in front of her and she was unable to stop in time to avoid striking her vehicle.
Murray-Calloway County EMS responded to the scene and transported both drivers to the MCCH emergency room for treatment of unknown injuries. MPD was also assisted at the collision scene by the Murray Fire Department.
