MURRAY - American Legion Post 73 of Murray has scheduled activities to honor our Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. According to Commander Bill Cowan, the activities are free and open to the public.
“We will open our doors at 10:30 a.m. for ceremonies that will begin at 11 a.m.,” Cowan said. “Our celebration of the end of war and the homecoming of veterans commences at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month every year, no matter what day of the week, as the tradition has been since the Armistice to end World War I in 1918. We encourage the public to come celebrate with us.”
Lois Wells, service officer, said the ceremonies will start at 10:50 a.m. with “Adjutants Call” for officers and honor guard members to take their posts, followed by an invocation by Chaplain Mike Nutter. “We will have the National Anthem, a rifle salute and the Pledge of Allegiance to start the ceremonies,” Wells said.
According to Wells, the ceremonies will include talks by Commander Bill Cowan, any local dignitaries who would like to speak, Chaplain Mike Nutter and a cake-cutting ceremony to honor the oldest and youngest veterans of each branch of the Armed Forces. In addition to cake, a Dairy Queen Dilly Bar and drink will also be offered.
“The cake ceremony will be followed by a recorded talk by Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia and talks by Adjutant Fred Ahrens,” said Wells. “Our keynote speaker will be Dr. Burton Young, retired Lt. Colonel from the Army Reserves.”
Wells added that the announcement of the “Veteran of the Year” for 2021 would follow Dr. Young’s speech. Commander Cowan and Service Officer Mark Kennedy will make the presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.