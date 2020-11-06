MURRAY – The annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Calloway County is still categorized as a red zone, or “critical.” However, some limited activities will still take place next week to honor locals who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
A red zone county is one with a seven-day incidence of 25 or more coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. As of Thursday afternoon, Calloway County’s incidence rate was 38.1. The rate is calculated each day by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, dividing that by seven to get a daily average, dividing that number by the U.S. Census Bureau county population, and multiplying by 100,000.
Rachel Brown, who has helped organize the parade with local veterans’ groups for the last several years, said Calloway being a red zone county and schools currently being closed were a couple of factors considered before the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 called off the parade. She noted that many of the people who typically come to the parade are older, making exposure to COVID-19 more of a risk for them.
“Hopefully next year, we’ll have everything back on schedule because last year was the biggest veterans parade Murray ever had,” Brown said. “We were excited, but we’re trying to be healthy and safe. A lot of the veterans are elderly, and if you have (the parade), they will come.”
Mark Kennedy with American Legion Post 73 said the Legion Hall on Bee Creek Drive would open its doors at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and would start its ceremony promptly at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public, but due to the COVID-19, all present will be asked to wear face masks. Post 73 will provide masks for those who do not have them, Kennedy said.
“We always commence our ceremony at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month to honor and commemorate the end of hostilities during World War II,” said Ray Campbell, event coordinator.
The Post will also have a brief POW/MIA remembrance ceremony followed by a cake-cutting ceremony where the oldest and youngest members from each branch of the Armed Forces use a sword to cut a piece of cake and serve it to their counterpart.
“The cake-cutting ceremony will be followed by talks celebrating and defining what it means to be a veteran, and the entire ceremony will culminate in the recognition of the 2020 Veteran of the Year,” Campbell said.
Sam Warner, past commander of VFW Post 6291, said their ceremony would start at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park.
“We’re going to have our honor and remembrance ceremony at the memorial at 4 o’clock,” he said. “What that entails is a reading of the names of the veterans we’ve lost this year, a 21-gun salute with ‘Taps’ and a ringing of the bell for each name. In the past, we had bleachers, but we’re asking individuals to bring their own seating so we don’t have to crowd them up.”
Warner added that attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
