MURRAY – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Herman Eddie Roberts Post 6291 in Murray kicked off Memorial Day weekend on Friday with its annual tradition of partnering with local Cub Scouts to place flags at veterans’ headstones.
“It’s always an honor for us veterans that are still surviving to pay our respects to the veterans that came before us,” said Post 6291 Post Commander Ryan Buchanan, “and it’s always great to have the Boy Scouts and local community come out and help foster that patriotism and let them see the veterans that came before. It’s just always good for the community to come out. I always like seeing the comradeship this breeds amongst the veterans and the Boy Scouts and the local community and children, as this always meant a lot to me as a kid coming out and doing this.”
Post members met Cub Scout Pack 73 at the Murray City Cemetery Friday afternoon and then proceeded to Murray Memorial Gardens. Pack 73 Cubmaster Charles Taylor said he is proud to bring his sons and other local Cub Scouts out to experience the patriotic act of honoring deceased veterans and learn what it means to sacrifice for your country.
“It’s a good opportunity to let them know just how many folks out there were soldiers and just how many times they’ve been called to duty,” Taylor said. “We’ve been pointing out which wars they were involved with and (other information about them). They can even see some soldiers where you can tell just from the date on the tombstone that their lives were abbreviated because of those conflicts. The pack really enjoys it, and it’s good to get them out here.”
Bill Furst was one of several Post 6291 members laying flags. He said he retired from the Air Force after 26 years and served the first of several tours of duty in the Vietnam War starting in 1962. After retirement, he and his wife moved from California to Murray in 1997, and he has been a proud VFW member for more than 40 years.
“I started at the VFW in California in 1980 and held different positions,” Furst said. “We’ve got a good post (in Murray) now and have gotten (some new) memberships. We’ve (won All-State and All-American status three years in a row) and Ryan Buchanan’s doing a good job, along with (Quartermaster) David Wilson, of getting some of the young fellas in. And that’s good because I’m slowing down. I do this (lay flags) every year and then we’ll be out here on Tuesday to pick them up. I’m getting close to my 85th birthday in June, so I don’t know how much longer I can do this. I’m moving a little slower, but I don’t have a cane!”
