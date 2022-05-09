MURRAY - The Garden Department at the Murray Woman’s Club held its seventh annual Floral and Iris Color Show May 5.
The Floral and Iris Color Show received 150 irises that were judged in 21 color divisions. The Floral and Iris Show had divisions for other species of iris such as Japanese, Siberian, and Dutch. The first place ribbon in the Best of Show award went to Jane Morganti for her tall bearded iris.
The judge of the Floral and Iris Color Show, Carol Ann Carney, used several points of criteria besides color. Carney also judges by the straightness of the stem, the placement of the branches and the firmness of the blossom.
A luncheon was served downstairs in the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse and attracted 125 attendees.
Dee Morgan, chairman of the Garden Department, said, “Each year we strive to have a flavorful meal, and the planning committee often has a practice meal to be sure everything is tasty, colorful, and looks good on the plate.”
The iris show also featured a plant sale which has been a popular attraction among the members. The members bring their favorite plants from their homes to share like iris rhizomes, succulents, perennials, and house plants. The iris show also had a silent auction and door prizes
Linda Deidrick created and donated the fused glass artwork for the Best of Show Grand Prize.
The Garden Department meets downstairs at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse on the first Thursday of the Month at 1 p.m. The department is one of 10 departments of the Murray Woman’s Club which is a non-profit organization. The meetings consist of presentations, sharing, and field trips. Currently there are 27 members, but anyone interested in membership is welcome to visit.
The show was open to the public at no cost.
