MURRAY — A man who was involved in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a Murray apartment has died.
A spokesperson with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee confirmed Thursday that Estil Jesse James, 70, of Murray, died at that facility Tuesday. James was flown by medical helicopter to Vanderbilt after being taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital from the fire scene at a four-plex unit on Campbell Street.
The fire was reported at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service Director Marty Barnett said personnel with that agency arrived a short time later and took James to MCCH. He said a unit from Air-Evac Life Team arrived in Murray at 1:13 p.m. and left with James for Vanderbilt at 1:20. Barnett said James had suffered significant burns, covering an estimated 60% of his body.
However, Barnett also said that James was conscious and alert while he was in MCCH’s care and that was made possible by the efforts of a pair of Murray Police Department officers. MPD Public Information officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers Jason Stubblefield and Andrew Bevil were the first emergency personnel on the scene and immediately went into the burning apartment upon arrival. He said they were able to locate James and pulled him out of the apartment.
Their acts of bravery were something City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles addressed Thursday.
“I’m always proud of my guys. We never know what we’re going to face in a day but, without hesitation, (Bevil and Stubblefield) took an action to try and save somebody,” Liles said. “I’m so proud of their bravery and that shows you what type of individuals we have working down here. They’re great young men and I can’t say how proud of them I am for the action they took to rescue that individual from that fire.
“(James’ death) does put a damper on it. We definitely wish everything could have come out better in the end.”
Murray Fire Department units arrived at about the same time as the ambulance service and City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said they had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes of arriving. Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said the fire was accidental in origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.