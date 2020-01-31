MURRAY — Thursday marked the first of three physical challenges longtime Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh will face through the end of April to commemorate 45 years of living in the United States.
A native of Vietnam, Dinh and his family escaped Communist rule at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975 and found their way to Murray. So in honor of how the U.S. helped the family find not only new opportunity, but most importantly, freedom, Dinh incorporates the discipline of his chosen martial arts style — Taekwondo — to perform high-endurance challenges every five years.
This year’s challenge involves what is known as abdominal wheel roll-outs, which involves starting on one’s knees with arms extended and hands gripping the bars attached to a single wheel that is pushed forward, with elbows off of the ground, then pulled back repeatedly. Thursday, Dinh did this 6,000 times in 13 hours at the Quest Fitness Center in Murray. That will be followed on Feb. 25 with a 24-hour session, capped on April 29-30 with a 45-hour marathon.
In other words, Thursday’s effort was just a small workout, compared to what is to come.
“This is the most challenging thing I’ve ever done,” Dinh said of doing three separate sessions of the same routine. In the past, he has performed these challenges in one sitting.
Thursday afternoon, Dinh received some visitors who are very special to him. They were Dennis Thomas of Murray and Darrell McFerron of New Concord, both of whom are U.S. Army veterans who served in Vietnam.
“I’ve gotten to know him for about a year-and-a-half now, since my grandson started taking his classes,” Thomas said as he watched Dinh perform Thursday, remembering back to his time in Vietnam. Thomas was a sergeant during Vietnam and retired from the Army several years later as a sergeant first class. “His hometown, at the time, was Saigon, and I was stationed about 25 kilometers from there in a place called Cu Chi with the 25th Infantry and I was with the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry.
“You know, I’m sorry (the family had to flee), but that was the reason we were there, to help them get started in a democratic society, doing what he’s able to do now. It was disheartening that our political leaders kind of gave up. They didn’t let us have the chance to finish what we went there to do. I remember that dearly, and I wish more (Vietnamese people) had been able to get out with them.”
McFerron had been in the Army a few years before the U.S. entered Vietnam in 1964. Years later, he would retire a colonel. In Vietnam, he was special forces. Then, as he entered an assignment with Murray State University’s military science program in 1976, he met the Dinh family, and has been friends with them since then.
“I met (Tung’s) father almost immediately. He would have been a major in the Vietnamese army and I was very familiar with the Vietnamese people and the military system over there, so we became friends,” McFerron said as he watched Dinh execute two or three roll-outs at a time. “I know he’s doing it in honor of the good fortune of being able to come with his family and that he is appreciating what we have (in the U.S.). A lot of people don’t always appreciate that, but certainly, with he and his family having lived in a different part of the world under a different political system and so on, it’s really touching that he’s going all out like this to show his appreciation.
“If you look at the family, nearly all of them, I think, have gone on to be professional people; they’ve all done well. I remember his father working three jobs and their mother two, and they’ve proven what hard work can do. It’s a family that has really made its mark on our community here in so many respects.”
An interesting part of Dinh’s challenges is that, as he grows older, the challenges become heavier. He is now 56.
In 2000, when he was 36, Dinh’s challenge was running 100 miles in 24 hours. Five years later, he performed 30 hours of sit-ups, then he upped that in 2010 with 35 hours of sit-ups. In 2015, he performed a sit-up marathon with his son, Christian, where they combined to complete 58,282 sit-ups in 30 hours. Tung handled 40,000 of those.
That last challenge was met at Murray State’s Racer Arena, and the final total matched the number of names on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, where the Dinhs headed after completing the challenge that day.
