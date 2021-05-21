MURRAY – The Murray Independent School School District Board of Education voted earlier this week to appoint former board member Mark Vinson to fill a vacancy on the board.
Board member Miranda Terry recently announced that she and her family would be moving to Nashville, Tennessee for a job opportunity. The board had postponed its regularly scheduled meeting last week due to graduation preparations, so the board met in executive session Tuesday evening to discuss the vacancy. After reconvening in open session, a majority of the board voted to appoint Vinson to fill the vacancy, which was created on April 15, 2021. Board Chair Richard Crouch and members Gina Winchester and Gayle Rogers voted yes, and Shawn Smee abstained from the vote.
According to a news release from the district, Vinson’s service will begin on July 1. Vinson is a 1977 graduate of Murray High School and previously served on the MISD board for 12 years. He currently serves as the president and CEO of Money Concepts Wealth Management & Financial Planning in Murray.
“I’m honored to be able to serve the Murray Independent School District again, and will do the best I can for the students and administration,” Vinson said.
“We are very fortunate to have Mark Vinson return to the Board of Education,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons. “During his previous service, he established a reputation for making sound, student-centered decisions.”
The release said Mark and his wife Becky have two children, Kelly and David, who are both MHS alumni.
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted to allow MISD students to voluntarily repeat the last year if they wish, a decision allowed by the recently passed Senate Bill 128. The General Assembly passed the bill because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Andy Beshear signed it into law on March 24.
According to the summary from the Legislative Research Committee, SB 128 allows public school students currently enrolled in Kentucky to request to use the 2021-22 school year “as a supplemental school year to retake and supplement coursework already completed; require local boards of education to either approve or deny all requests; allow Kentucky nonpublic schools to also implement supplemental school years; ensure students utilizing supplemental school years are not ineligible to participate in KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) activities …”
Since SB 128 requires local school boards to decide whether or not to participate, MISD had to decide what to do before the end of the month. Samons said the law gives seniors who recently graduated until May 31 to decide if they want to repeat their senior year, so it was imperative for the board to decide on its own policy right away. Samons said he had received 15 applications from students for consideration of a supplemental year.
“A few weeks back, I sent a little bit of guidance of the benefits and concerns to the board,” Samons said. “To be honest, I have been on both ends of the spectrum on Senate Bill 128. Of those 15 applications, it’s possible that six or more of those students may have been retained with our current policies. We also have two of those that are high school seniors, and of course, any 12th grade student who chooses the supplemental year is a little (bit of a) different animal from the K-11 (students).
“The major issue I have with Senate Bill 128 is (its all or none approach). With that being said, I can live with the board passing 128. You’ve got some families that feel that their child needs this extra year, and the Kentucky legislature has given us that opportunity. The only concern I have is that there may be some unintended consequences that we have not seen yet.”
Samons added that the district has no control over any decisions made by the NCAA regarding college sports eligibility in connection to SB 128.
Rogers said she saw no reason not to allow students to repeat the last year if they and their families thought it would help them.
“Looking over our benefits and concerns, this is our mission to help every student every day, and (if) these parents believe that their children would benefit from the supplemental year, I think we should go with it,” Rogers said.
Crouch agreed with Rogers, saying that if a student and their parents believed the educational circumstances surrounding the pandemic harmed their grades last year, he didn’t think the board should stand in the way of letting them repeat the year.
In other business:
• The board approved Samons’ recommendation to the board that the district revert back to pre-COVID-19 procedures regarding online learning. Online instruction will be provided to students who are home or hospital-bound or are experiencing other extenuating circumstances, Samons said.
• The board approved the Certified Evaluation Plan for 2021-22.
• The board approved a 15-day social studies consultant position for the 2021-22 school year. Samons said the move would allow the district to fill a social studies position while utilizing a veteran teacher as a consultant for roughly 15 days after July 1. The employee in question has a retirement date of Sept. 1, he said.
• The board approved the tentative budget for 2021-22. Samons said the board approves a budget three times a year, with the last vote being for the draft 2021-22 budget in January. The board will vote on the working budget in September, Samons said.
• The board voted to approve salary schedules for 2021-22. For teachers, the salaries are based on years of experience and whether a teacher is Rank I, II, III, IV or V.
• The board voted to hire Duguid Gentry & Associates, PSC of Hopkinsville for the 2020-21 auditing services contract.
• The board voted to approve nine positions that will be paid for with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, commonly referred to as ESSER. Eight of the positions are at the school level, and one – an intervention teacher assisting with student needs – is at the district level. The school positions are: a guidance counselor, an interventionist and a library/media specialist at Murray Elementary; an additional assistant principal assisting with fourth and fifth grade and an interventionist at Murray Middle School; and an interventionist, a library/media specialist and an instructional assistant at MHS.
Because of board training, the next board meeting will be June 22 instead of the usual second Thursday of the month.
