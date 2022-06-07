FRANKFORT – Kentucky’s Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are conducting virtual town hall meetings in June for the public and people involved in the foster care system to discuss ways the system could be improved.
The timing of the forums is in connection with National Reunification Month, and the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) said the meetings will focus on efforts to reunify families and changes to the foster care system since the implementation of the federal Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) of 2018. The intention of that law was to keep children in the child welfare system “safely with their families” as much as possible, the AOC said.
The AOC said the meetings are among the reforms called for in the FFPSA, which requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system. The first meeting was held Monday, and residents of Calloway County and 38 other counties were invited to participate via Zoom. Other regional meetings are being held June 8, 14 and 16. Findings from the meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature.
According the National Conference of State Legislatures, one of the major changes the FFPSA made is how Title IV-E funds can be spent by states. Prior to the legislation, the funds could only be used to help with the costs of foster care maintenance for eligible children; administrative expenses to manage the program; training for staff, foster parents and certain private agency staff; adoption assistance; and kinship guardianship assistance, the NCSL said. Under the FFPSA, states with approved Title IV-E plans may use these funds for prevention services that would allow “candidates for foster care” to stay with their parents or relatives. States are then reimbursed for prevention services for up to 12 months.
The Department of Community Based Services, which oversees Kentucky’s foster care system, has nine different service regions. Calloway County is part of The Lakes Service Region at the far western end, and the Two Rivers Service Region is directly to the east of that. Angela Lane with the Two Rivers Service Region said Kentucky was one of the first states to implement the FFPSA.
“We did it early, which I’m definitely proud of, as a means to really put more emphasis on prevention,” Lane said. “With the Cabinet (for Families and Children), sometimes people see us as a reactive agency versus a proactive agency because we don’t really get involved until there is abuse and neglect.”
Lane said that since the FFPSA’s implementation, DCBS has been able to provide a lot of wraparound services and intensive home services before things get to the point where they would have to enter the foster care adoption system.
“I think that’s definitely been beneficial, especially to this region, because even at this point in time, a lot of our families are on waiting lists,” Lane said. “That’s because we have a lot of families that are getting those services, and unfortunately, some of that is because of low staffing with some of those agencies.”
Lane’s colleague Michelle Baize said Two Rivers has several services available, including mobile crisis respite services, intensive in-home services and family preservation services. One service called Sobriety Treatment And Recovery Team (START) works with families struggling with substance abuse issues. The case workers are paired with a “family mentor” who is in long-term recovery, and the mentor works alongside the case workers to walk the family through the recovery process. Unfortunately, Baize said START is only available in one Two Rivers county.
Baize it has been hard to gauge the effectiveness of the services that have come about since the FFPSA because the COVID-19 pandemic started soon after. Many of the services have long waiting lists because the providing agencies are struggling with staffing shortages.
The Lakes Service Region Administrator Renee Buckingham, who is based in Mayfield, said this region does not yet have START or KSTEP (Kentucky Strengthening Ties and Empowering Parents), but she is hopeful that will happen in the future.
“We are kind of a ‘resource desert’ out here, so we are very limited in what we have,” Buckingham said. “We do have a lot of grassroots partners that have stepped in and are doing different things in different counties. We’ve seen a huge influx in community partners since the tornadoes that struck in December. People have stepped up to try to do what they can to help, but (the tornado has) also impacted our ability to provide services, specifically in Graves County because we lost both offices there. So it took us a minute to get our feet back under us and find some temporary space that wasn’t significantly damaged in the storm.”
Buckingham said the Targeted Assessment Program (TAP) has been very helpful assisting with assessments related to many issues, including mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and learning disabilities. She said Four Rivers Behavioral Health has also been a good partner, and there is also active engagement from community mental health centers through various programs.
Cletus Poat, a DCBS volunteer in McCracken County, said anyone interested in joining a Citizens Foster Care Review Board can fill out an application at courts.gov. Anyone wanting to send additional comments for the virtual town hall may email cfcrb@kycourts.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.