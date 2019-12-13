MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Thursday began warning citizens of a scam.
On CCSO Facebook page, the sheriff’s office shared a post from The Murray Bank, who said that it has reports of people receiving a call or text claiming that their VISA debit card has been shut down and that personal information is necessary in order for a new card to be issued.
The bank said that this is not part of its policy.
“The Murray Bank would never call or text you and ask for this information,” the bank said in the post.
CCSO and the Murray Police Department have said on many occasions that people should never release any personal information, especially in situations where a party with whom they are dealing is not very familiar.
Anyone with questions about this kind of activity is asked to contact the bank at 270-753-5626 or, to report suspicious activity, phone CCSO at 270-753-3151 or MPD at 270-753-1621.
