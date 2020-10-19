MURRAY — It is believed that Saturday marked the first time in Calloway County history that voters from all parties had the chance to cast ballots in an election.
It also seems that this is something that Calloway voters enjoy. The numbers prove it.
Capping what local officials said was a strong first week of early voting for the November general election, just shy of 300 Calloway registered voters took advantage of a four-session Saturday at the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray. That is on par with the pace set for the remainder of the week as the county ended Saturday with a little more than 2,900 votes having been cast at the Annex for the first five days of voting.
That means that, already, after just five days, the county, on in-person voting alone, has eclipsed the turnout totals for some elections of the past several years in the county, about 10%. Previously, some of those turnouts have been as low as 6 to 9%.
“It’s been very pleasant,” said Walt Blackburn, who had the role of sheriff of the Annex precinct Saturday. “We’ve had a good turnout today and I think everybody who has voted has been very appreciative of the fact that they’re able to vote early.
“I think the (nearby Downtown Farmers Market in the court square) has helped influence some people too. By having this, they’re able to take care of a couple of different things while they’re downtown today. And I did actually see one person come in with flowers that I believe they had bought over at the market.”
There were not too many voters who were bringing their just-purchased merchandise from the market to the Annex, but, as Blackburn indicated, there were one or two.
Diana Hodge of Murray was one and she had company. Her husband Mike voted with her and they brought their grandson Gavin, 5, with them as well.
As she entered the Annex, Diana was carrying a large plastic bag. It contained popcorn, bought from the market, for Gavin.
“I’m really glad they’re doing this today,” Diana said, moments after she expressed the same sentiment to an election worker near the front entrance. It was a familiar saying, as voters expressed their appreciation for this opportunity, which was courtesy of both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, who combined on a plan designed to suit voters’ schedules and needs for the November election due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Those were the main players in designing the commonwealth’s plan for the June primary election, too.
Murray voter Amos McCarty said he not only favors the Saturday sessions, which will be in place through the end of October, he intends to spread the word.
“Yes I will. I’ve already called both of my daughters about this,” McCarty said. “And I’ve got a son-in-law who doesn’t get (back to Calloway County) until 5 in the afternoon (from his job in Marshall County). Normally, he’d have to take off work early to go vote (on election day).
“I think it’s people (with that type work schedule) who tend to skip voting and that’s a big reason I like to see this Saturday vote.”
One of the voters Saturday is a person who spent Tuesday through Friday in Blackburn’s position. Mickey Sutherland of Murray had the sheriff’s role during the week, but he never could find the time to handle his civic duty himself because the pace was so fast when it came to voters coming to the precinct.
So, there he was on Saturday, finally getting the chance.
“Yeah. it’s great to be on the other side of things for a change,” Sutherland said, with a smile and a chuckle. “But it feels great to see people out doing their civic duty like this. I’ve done four or five elections and I’ve got to say, it’s a little different this time (as far as the pace of voters).”
McCarty said turnouts of 6 and 9% bother him because it reflects on the community. Another Murrayan, Trenton Lange, said he has similar thoughts, as he emerged from the Annex Saturday morning after casting his ballot.
“I do feel like more people need to be voting and I do try to tell people I know, ‘Hey! You need to go vote,’” Lange said. “I have a lot tell me, though, ‘I don’t vote. I want to stay out of politics,’ things like that.
“You really should vote, though. It matters and I feel like (Saturday voting) is a pretty good idea. It’s a lot easier to just get it done early like this because you’re not messing with crowds of people. It was easy to get through it today.”
Early voting continues in Calloway County through Nov. 2. The Annex is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Mail-in voting is also still available with ballots required to be postmarked by Nov. 3, the actual election day. Calloway County will have four polling places available on Nov. 3, with those being open to voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.