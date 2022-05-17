MURRAY – Kentucky’s primary election is today, and Republicans have a couple of high-profile local races on the ballot.
Kentucky has closed primaries, so only Republicans and Democrats may vote. On the Republican side, Joel Stansberry and Mark Fredrick are challenging incumbent Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes for the nomination. With no Democrats having filed for the position, the winner of today’s primary will be uncontested in the November general election.
Also on the Republican ballot, incumbent Calloway County Sherif Nicky Knight is being challenged by Ryan Dawson. The winner will face off against Democrat Danny Williams in the fall.
Two Democrats (Phillip Lynn Rogers and Kenney Travis) and two Republicans (Ricky Stewart and Regina Beth Deering) are running for their respective party’s nominations in the race to succeed retiring District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale. The only other magistrate race on the primary ballot is District 2, in which Republican William “Bill” Duncan is challenging incumbent Republican Larry Crutcher.
The only other races on the primary ballot are for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Bowling Green Republican Rand Paul. Five Republicans — including Val Fredrick of Murray — are challenging Paul for the nomination, and four Democrats are vying for the nomination to run in November.
Under the new elections law that the Kentucky General Assembly passed in 2021, Kentucky counties may now have several centralized voting centers instead of polling places at each individual precinct. Calloway County voting centers will be open at five locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, and voters may cast ballots at any center they wish. The voting centers are located at the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church and Kirksey Baptist Church. .
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said voting through absentee ballots went smoothly this year, as did the three days of early voting that were also allowed last week under the new elections law. Before the pandemic, Faulkner said she was skeptical about the prospect of early voting because of the costs she thought would be associated with it. However, because early voting was in one location and because there are five voting centers instead of the 23 polling places Calloway County had prior to 2020, she said the process has been relatively streamlined.
“We’re always going to have the group that are very traditional and want to keep that election day activity, and I might be one of those, and then you have people that at the last minute may not be in town or maybe they just don’t want to be in town on election day because of something going on,” Faulkner said. “So it’s a good alternative and it just gives our citizens, our people, our voters, more options to be there. I am very confident in our security and in our election system that I know that it’s going to be handled appropriately and everything’s going to be taken care of so.”
Faulkner said that with voters still getting used to the new system, she does not know what to expect as far as turnout is concerned. She said that anyone wanting to check their registration status or wanting to know what races will be on their ballot may visit govote.ky.gov or call her office at 270-753-3923.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.