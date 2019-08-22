MURRAY — The wait for an appointment to fill a vacancy on the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees has been extended as an applicant has withdrawn their name for consideration, according to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
Imes made the announcement during the regular meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court, who had been mulling two nominees submitted by the library board in June. Those nominees, Joe Walker and Vonnie Adams, would fill the seat of Joe Walker, whose term expires this month.
Imes told the court Walker had removed his application for consideration for the seat, citing health concerns.
“It was my intention to make a recommendation to the court this morning, but as of 4:30 p.m., (Tuesday) afternoon, I was delivered a letter asking one of the nominee’s names be withdrawn from that list,” Imes said. “I consulted with our county attorney, the KACO attorney and my general counsel, according to KRS 173.490, it means we do not have two names to pick from.”
Imes said that he was directing the board of trustees to reconvene and resubmit a name for Walker’s replacement.
“Joe Walker has withdrawn his name for consideration,” Imes said. “I regret this, I was hoping to get one of these positions filled today. I do know that Mr. Walker does have some serious health issues.”
The vacancy is one of two on the CCPL board of trustees, the most recent vacancy was created by the departure of former board president Audrey Neal. Imes said the court will consider those vacancies after the CCPL board reconvenes.
