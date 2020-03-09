MURRAY — People in Calloway County can expect warmer temperatures and rain showers this week following a series of sunny days.
Justin Holland, observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said people can expect wet and warm weather starting today, and said that people can expect those conditions to continue throughout the week.
“It is going to be wet and warm, those are two good words to sum up the week,” Holland said. “Most of today will probably be dry; it is going to be cloudy but dry most of the day. We will have a couple of showers moving in during the evening, probably after 5 or 6 p.m. Then we will just have periods of showers and thunderstorms from Monday night through the end of the week.”
Holland said it would be hard to pinpoint a specific time frame for precipitation this week, but said residents could expect periods of showers and storms throughout the week.
“We may get a little bit of rain each and every day, but I don’t think any particular day will be a complete washout,” Holland said. “We will have some dry time, but we will have several waves of low pressure moving across the region, so it is going to be a mostly cloudy week during the times it isn’t raining; so I hope a lot of people got to enjoy the sunshine from this weekend, because the sun is going to be limited over the next few days.”
Holland said that temperatures would be well above normal this week as well, with highs expected to be in the 60s.
“It will definitely feel like spring,” Holland said. “We will also have some windy days; the gusts today will be out of the south up to about 25 to 30 mph.”
Holland said a strong storm or two couldn’t be ruled out during the week, but added that severe weather shouldn’t be an issue.
“I don’t think there will be anything widespread as far as strong to severe weather,” Holland said. “But we will need to monitor it because we are getting into the spring time period with warmer temperatures and things, so never say never. But it is not looking like a very good severe weather setup for the region.”
Holland said rainfall totals would be on the high side, with probably between 1 to 2 inches of rain by the end of the week. Holland also said there would probably be limited flooding issues due to the rain being spread out over a few days.
“It will be a pretty cloudy and wet week for the most part, with pretty warm weather,” Holland said. “We don’t have to worry about any really cold concerns; no ice, no snow. We are probably done with that, we never really had much of it to begin with this winter. But the chance of us getting any wintery precipitation is almost at zero right now. We are getting into mid-March and it is looking to stay fairly warm.”
