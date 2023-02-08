Warrant arrest leads to meth charge

MURRAY – A Murray man faces charges of violating probation and possessing methamphetamine after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office stopped his vehicle on Monday.
According to CCSO, deputies observed an individual enter a vehicle in Murray that met the description of 37-year-old Murray resident Daniel Garner, who was known to have two active warrants for violating his probation. Deputies stopped and arrested Garner. During a search of the vehicle, deputies also found a bag believed to belong to Garner with digital scales and methamphetamine.
