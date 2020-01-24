MURRAY — Anyone who happened to visit the former Fred’s location Monday in the Bel Air Shopping Center on Murray’s south side knew something special was happening.
That was where the local agency Sleep in Heavenly Peace was receiving a massive amount of help from an army of volunteers who were part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service activity in Murray-Calloway County that honored the civil rights leader’s call tor everyone to serve. The prevailing notion during the early stages of the activity, organized by Murray State University and the United Way of Murray-Calloway County, was that the event had far exceeded expectations already, with the goal set at 10 beds being constructed for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The final totals showed that the goal had been massively underestimated, with 43 beds ready for delivery to the community’s disadvantaged families, thanks to the efforts of 125 volunteers, another number that was way higher than the expectation of 60.
“We’re blown away,” said United Way Executive Director Gerald Washington on Thursday as he recalled Monday’s activity. “It was just amazing the response we received.
“What I think you saw here was people seeing that it was happening and just saying, ‘Hey, I want to help.’ Originally, we had about 50 Murray State students that were signed up, and that was going to be most of the volunteers. We actually had 80 students that came and the rest were people from throughout the community. They saw something that they thought was special and came.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace coordinator Julie Morris, who leads the Murray-based KenLake chapter with her husband, Larry, indicated that the fact that King’s name was attached to the event seemed to increase people’s willingness to be part of it.
“That is who is this was set up for, and rightfully so and he deserves it,” Julie said of the King connection. “We need to keep him in mind as we do this. He wanted people serving and it’s just overwhelming, very humbling, that so many people would come for this. It’s just great.”
This was one of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s largest one-day projects since the Morrises started a SIHP chapter in Murray in 2018.
“Obviously, this is for the kids, and the mode you take to getting to (this point) is something called ‘community,’” she said. “You know, we don’t just do this in our garage. It’s all about bringing people together to make a difference.”
One of Monday’s volunteers, Carrla Stokes of Murray, said this was simply a matter of being faithful.
“I think this is what God has told us to do,” Stokes said. “It means giving back and giving where you can with what you’re able to do. Today, lots of people are doing their own job, and it doesn’t matter how small, what you do makes a big difference.”
“By being part of this, you honor what (King) meant, and what that means is you do this for the least fortunate and you sacrifice of yourselves instead of having a time of relaxing and chilling out,” Washington said. “They were doing something outside of themselves and that’s what makes it magical. It means more than just being comfortable.
“I love that!”
Washington also said he wanted to thank the building’s owner, Tony Boone, for his help in allowing Monday’s activity to happen. He said Boone offered the building’s use free of charge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.