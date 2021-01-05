Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 68 degrees on Dec. 10. The low temperature for the month was 15 degrees on Dec. 15. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 48 degrees which was 2 degrees above normal and a low of 29 degrees which was normal.
The highest wind speed was 35 mph on Dec. 23. Thunder was reported on Dec. 23. Fog was observed on Dec. 20. Flurries were observed on Dec. 14 and 24.
Precipitation of 3.96 inches was listed for the month. This was .18” Dec. 11, .21” Dec. 12, .87” Dec. 13, .06” Dec. 14, .03” Dec. 16, .33” Dec. 19, .61” Dec. 23, 1.25” Dec. 30 and .42” Dec. 31. The normal precipitation for Dec. is 4.59 inches.
No snow was measured for December. The normal December snowfall is 2 inches.
The weather outlook for January calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
