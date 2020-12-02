Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 80 degrees on Nov. 8. The low temperature for the month was 26 degrees on Nov. 30. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 62 degrees which was four degrees above normal and a low of 41 degrees which was three degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 37 mph on Nov. 15. Thunder was reported on Nov. 15 and 25. Flurries were observed on Nov. 30.
Precipitation of 1.88 inches was listed for the month. This was .23 inches on Nov.10, .02 inches on Nov.14, .65 inches on Nov. 15, .06 inches on Nov. 22, .44 inches on Nov. 25 and .48 inches on Nov. 29. The normal precipitation for November is 4.30 inches.
The weather outlook for December calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
