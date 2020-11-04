Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 84 degrees on Oct. 7. The low temperature for the month was 37 degrees on Oct. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 69 degrees which was two degrees below normal and a low of 48 degrees which was one degree above normal.
The highest wind speed was 25 mph on Oct. 1. Thunder was reported on Oct. 23. Fog was observed on Oct. 13.
Precipitation of 7.78 inches was listed for the month. This was .10” Oct. 9, .16” Oct. 10, .11” Oct. 11, .18” Oct. 12, .12” Oct. 15, .08” Oct. 18, 1.71” Oct. 19, .34” Oct. 20, .60” Oct. 23, .01” Oct. 24, .05” Oct. 25, .02” Oct. 26, .03” Oct. 27, 3.33” Oct. 28 and .94” Oct. 29. The normal precipitation for Oct. is 3.96 inches.
The weather outlook for November calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
