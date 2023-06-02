Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 90 degrees on May 14. The low temperature for the month was 43 degrees on May 3. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 80 degrees, which was two degrees above normal, and a low of 60 degrees, which was four degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 46 mph on May 8. Thunder was reported on May 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15. Hail was observed on May 7 and 8.
