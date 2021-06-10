Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 91 degrees on May 25.
The low temperature for the month was 43 degrees on May 12. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 76 degrees which was two degrees below normal and a low of 56 degrees which was normal.
The highest wind speed was 40 mph on May 4. Thunder was reported on May 4, 6, 9 and 27. Fog was observed on May 27.
Precipitation of 3.52 inches was listed for the month. This was .30 inches on May 2, .88 inches on May 4, .07 inches on May 5, .27 inches on May 6, .88 inches on May 9, .01 inch on May 15, .03 inches on May 16, .20 inches on May 18, .03 inches on May 19, .15 inches on May 26, .56 inches on May 27 and .14 inches on May 28. The normal precipitation for May is 4.94 inches.
The weather outlook for June calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.