Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 91 degrees on Sept. 7.
The low temperature for the month was 49 degrees on Sept. 30. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 80 degrees which was 2 degrees below normal and a low of 62 degrees which was four degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 26 mph on Sept. 12. Thunder was reported on Sept. 1, 2, 12 and 28. Fog was observed on Sept. 1.
Precipitation of 2.20 inches was listed for the month. This was .36” Sept. 1, .71” Sept. 2, .02” Sept. 3, .10” Sept. 12, .20” Sept. 23, .19” Sept. 24 and .62” Sept. 28. The normal precipitation for September is 3.75 inches.
The weather outlook for October calls for below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.