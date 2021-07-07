Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 94 degrees on June 12.
The low temperature for the month was 57 degrees on June 22. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 87 degrees which was one degree above normal and a low of 69 degrees which was four degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 35 mph on June 29. Thunder was reported on June 2, 10, 21 and 29.
Precipitation of 4.24 inches was listed for the month. This was 1.01 inches on June 1, 1.29 inches on June 2, .02 inches on June 3, .19 inches on June 5, .41 inches on June 6, .01 inches on June 8, .09 inches on June 10, 1.15 inches on June 21 and .07 inches on June 29. The normal precipitation for June is 4.06 inches.
The weather outlook for July calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
