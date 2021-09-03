Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 95 degrees on Aug. 12. The low temperature for the month was 63 degrees on Aug. 2. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 88 degrees which was one degree below normal and a low of 72 degrees which was six degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 25 mph on Aug. 8. Thunder was reported on Aug. 8, 9, 18, 20 and 21.
Precipitation of 6.28 inches was listed for the month. This was 1.13 inches Aug. 8, 0.11 inches Aug. 9, 0.03 inches Aug. 18, 0.17 inches Aug. 19, 0.90 inches Aug. 20, 3.92 inches Aug. 21 and .02 inches Aug. 31. The normal precipitation for August is 2.76 inches.
The weather outlook for September calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
